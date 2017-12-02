‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Newman Is Coming Home, Here Are The Clues

Adam Newman’s return is taking quite a long time to happen, but The Young and the Restless fans may not have to wait much longer. There have been major clues recently that the character is coming back in one way or another and that it is going to happen soon.

Those who have been paying attention might have already noticed that The Young and the Restless has been setting up the stage for Adam Newman’s (previously played by Justin Hartley) return. Celeb Dirty Laundry listed some of the major clues that the favorite character is bound for Genoa City soon.

In last Friday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) threatened Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he would reveal her secret to Nick (Joshua Morrow) if she failed to bring Connor (Gunner and Ryder Gadbois) to the party.

Chelsea would do Victor’s bidding because she is desperate to keep Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) paternity a secret. But the revelation is looming, and if it happens, it would be a perfect time for Adam to reappear, claim his son, and start a war against Nick.

Another hint of Adam’s return is when Nick and Chelsea found an ornament that belonged to Adam. Nick wanted to put it on the Christmas tree to keep his memory around.

Then, Victor needs Adam now more than ever as his children are having a war against each other. He is still at odds with Nick while Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) are clashing at the Newman Enterprises. Although Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) would come to terms with Victor, he would need Adam to be by his side and they could go against Nick together.

Moreover, The Young and the Restless spoilers this coming week tease that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has a big revelation to make. It is possible that he would finally tell someone that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive. She faked her death and is living with him. Her return would set up Adam’s appearance and they may face each other again one last time before that storyline is closed.

Now, the question of who is going to play Adam remains. Fans have been lobbying for Michael Muhney who once portrayed the character before Hartley. However, there is also a chance that the soap might do another recast.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.