Disney To Live-Stream ‘Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam’ From Disney’s Hollywood Studios – How And When To Watch

It’s not always possible to make it to Walt Disney World whenever you want to, and sometimes, even more difficult during the holidays, but the magic can still be enjoyed by everyone thanks to Disney. With so many different holiday shows happening this season, Disney is giving guests the chance to view them from the comforts of their very own home. On Monday, fans will be able to watch a live stream of the “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam” nighttime spectacular from Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This year, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is holding what they’re calling a “Flurry of Fun” celebration throughout the entire park. Let’s just say that there is a lot to do with Fantasmic!, Sunset Seasons Greetings, and Jingle Bell Jingle Bam, but you can get them all in if you try.

The Disney Parks Blog has revealed that they will do a live stream of the nighttime fireworks and projection spectacular, and it is happening on Monday evening. This will allow guests and fans at home to enjoy the full show if they can’t get to WDW this year or even if they just want to see it again.

Now, you won’t have to fight for a good spot to see all the great projections on the Chinese Theater either.

Join us for our #DisneyParksLIVE stream of ‘Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!’ from Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Dec. 4 at 7:55 p.m. EST! https://t.co/eaJbAby0dh pic.twitter.com/DqivgLu3Mv — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 2, 2017

With scenes from numerous Disney holiday specials projected on a giant “screen,” this is one of the best events every single year. If you’re looking to watch the live stream this week, here is all you need to know if you won’t be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Date: Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

How to watch: Go to this page on the Disney Parks Blog – At start time, the page will refresh with the live-stream video you need to watch.

Disney has done a number of these live streams before and they are always a lot of fun. Now, guests will be able to view holiday scenes from Mickey’s Christmas Carol, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pluto’s Christmas Tree, and Beauty and the Beast.

Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam! takes place nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and it will be hard to replicate the awesome feeling of the fireworks in person, but they’re sure going to try. On Monday, you will be able to feel as if you’re right there at Walt Disney World with a live stream that is going to bring the Christmas excitement into your home.