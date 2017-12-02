‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leaked Material Hints Not One But Two Big Twists

Promotional materials for Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi may have hinted an unlikely connection between two characters and a possible change of heart.

In recent South Korean marketing paraphernalia for the film procured by a Redditor, relations between the characters in the Star Wars sequel were analyzed in diagram form.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who was described as the hero who “returned,” which implied that he will rejoin the Resistance to battle the First Order at some point in Star Wars: Episode 8, was tagged as Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) teacher.

The scavenger from Jakku, on the other hand, was described as someone who is “at the crossroads between good and evil,” which basically confirms that there is a possibility that she will turn to the dark side.

This is what is being hinted in Star Wars: Episode 8 trailers. The theme of The Last Jedi is usually depicted as the characters choosing their paths. Rey believes she will be a force of good—she even promised she won’t fail Luke like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) did—while the old Jedi master’s nephew trusts that he is the next Darth Vader.

However, this does not mean that this is where their destinies will take them in Star Wars: Episode 8. Kylo Ren is still wrestling with the light in him while Rey, as teased in this The Last Jedi promo, might at least be tempted to the dark side. Whether she will give in to it is one of the biggest questions being asked at the moment.

But the real kicker is the line that links the two together with a question mark above it, hinting at a mysterious connection between Rey and Kylo Ren in some way, shape or form.

Being the new generation of Star Wars characters, this comes as no surprise since it was established from the get-go that they are connected and that their paths were meant to cross, but the leak does reveal more.

It is to be noted that the Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi promotional material teases the links between the characters as being master and apprentice, friends such as Finn (John Boyega) and Rey and Poe (Oscar Isaac), mother and son, which is the case for Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Kylo Ren, and enemies like Snoke and Leia.

That being said, it could mean a lot of things. It is already a fact, at least by the end of Star Wars: Episode 7—The Force Awakens, that Rey and Kylo Ren are not really best buds, so the use of a question mark to label their supposed connection hints that this could change in Star Wars: Episode 8.

It could be that they are related or might get romantically involved at some point in the film. The adamant Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Bastion of Kuul, who was among the first to pick up on the leak, suggests that they could call a truce and team up to take on Snoke. After all, the supreme leader was recently deemed as “without question” more powerful than Darth Vader.

The tipster believes that whatever it is, their connection to each other could very well be one of the big reveals in Star Wars: Episode 8, at least based on how the promotional material positioned it. Another is which side Rey decides to take.

Star Wars: Episode 8: The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.