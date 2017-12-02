‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara And Claire Clash, JJ Regrets Shooting Theo

This week on Days of Our Lives, Ciara and Claire will have some heated scenes while JJ isolates himself. Ciara is back in town after learning that Theo is in a coma and she is blaming Claire for what happened. JJ regrets pulling the trigger that put Theo in the hospital. How much can he handle this?

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) has returned to Salem but Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that she is not the same girl she used to be. Her comeback would cause some trouble to other residents. She would catch up with family and friends when she arrives in town. However, her reunion with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will not be pretty at all.

The two girls will be in for a clash as they recall some old issues, as well as a new one pertaining to Theo (Kyler Pettis). Ciara will blame Claire for the events that made her leave town after having her heart broken because of Theo. She will also blame Claire for her actions that led to Theo being in a coma. Ciara will threaten Claire that she will make her pay. However, spoilers tease that what she would say would be just a result of Ciara’s fears for Theo. She may not really mean it to take revenge against Claire, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

#DAYS NEXT WEEK: A preview of what will happen on @nbcdays during the week of December 4, 2017 https://t.co/rpEjYFUhkj pic.twitter.com/OIzNFcYUkE — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) December 2, 2017

Meanwhile, JJ (Casey Moss) is in a terrible mess. As Theo’s doctors are not very optimistic about his condition, JJ will continue down the path of despair. He shuts himself off and refuses to let his loved ones help him. Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that JJ will contemplate suicide. As this is a sensitive topic, the soap should be careful with how it is going to tackle the serious issue. JJ’s father, Jack, (Matthew Ashford) may appear to help him see some light and realize the value of life. Gabi (Camila Banus) will also try her best to help JJ get out of this dark times. When JJ is ready to talk about his ordeal and seek advice, Gabi will be there to listen. He would be glad when snapped back to reality. After all, Theo will wake up soon and that would be a relief to him.

Days of Our Lives airs Mondays to Fridays at 1 p.m. on NBC.