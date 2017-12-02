‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Stays At Newman Enterprises, Reignites Bitter Struggle With Victoria

Abby (Melissa Ordway) accepts Victor’s (Eric Braeden) apology and stays at Newman Enterprises to continue her rivalry with her older sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle), according to Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central. Victor apologized to Abby and chided Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for having been too hard on Abby. He even suggested that Victoria’s behavior smacked of jealously of her younger sister.

Abby’s decision to stay at Newman Enterprises reignites her long-running rivalry with Victoria. Victor (Eric Braeden) would likely be pleased to witness the resumption of rivalry between the two sisters because he believes that the competition it engenders benefits Newman Enterprises still struggling to recover from recent setbacks.

Abby decided to quit Newman enterprises because she believed that Victoria was about to fire her. She told Victor she would only consider staying with Newman Enterprises if he offered fairer terms. She demanded a raise and insisted that Victor would have to rescind his decision to force her to report to Victoria as the company COO.

Abby was considering crossing over to her mother Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at Jabot. She figured that Jabot would need her services while Jack (Peter Bergman) was on leave to take care of Dina (Marla Adams) who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Ashley was furious when she learned about Victor’s treatment of Abby. She wanted Victor to remember that Abby had stayed by his side throughout the period that her other children abandoned him, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Fortunately, Victor saw reason and realized it was in the interest of Newman Enterprise to keep Abby and offer her better terms. He apologized and promised Ashley that he would redress the situation.

oh no, Mariah discovers a juicy secret. Is it about Scott and Abby? #YR https://t.co/3qKuF6w1eg — Chrissie Williams (@cwilliams8676) December 2, 2017

Victoria wouldn’t be pleased that Abby is staying. However, Abby’s ability to force Victor to apologize and retain her strengthens her position relative to her sister. Victor had demoted Abby when he brought Victoria back to Newman Enterprises after acquiring her troubled Brash & Sassy.

Young and the Restless fans had questioned Victor’s decision to promote Victoria over Abby despite her display of incompetence in the handling of Brash & Sassy’s affairs. Although Victoria blamed Billy (Jason Thompson) for Brash & Sassy’s problems, and dumped him, perceptive fans realized that the buck stops with Victoria, and that the company’s failure reflected her limited abilities.

Even before Victor admitted it, many fans had thought that despite her role in the sex ring scandal, Victor’s treatment of Abby was unfair. After Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) death, and Victoria’s decision to stand alone at Brash & Sassy, Abby was the only one who stayed with Victor at Newman Enterprises.