‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Discovers A Juicy Secret –Does She Find Out About Abby And Scott?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will learn a shocking secret and she won’t know if she should expose the scoop. She will learn that Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Scott) had sex while trapped in the storage unit.

During the week of December 11, Mariah will learn a juicy secret and will consider revealing the details to someone dear to her. It seems to imply that she will learn that Scott and Abby had sex. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah won’t want to say anything to Sharon (Sharon Case) as she knows her mother is happy with Scott. She would feel awful if she caused them to break up.

According to Soap Central, Mariah will consider telling Hilary (Mishael Morgan) a juicy secret, knowing that it would end up on her show on GC Buzz. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah will decide not to give Hilary the scoop, at least for now. However, she decides to confront Scott about what she knows.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that since Mariah will confront Scott about the secret, she will probably learn that he slept with Abby. If so, Mariah will want to know why he betrayed her mother and to find out if he is still sleeping with Abby.

Of course, Scott will deny everything. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will try to convince her that he never had sex with Abby. Mariah probably won’t believe him, especially after Sharon told her that he has been different since being kidnapped.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Mariah will feel conflicted about telling her mother what she knows. She may opt to tell Scott to stay away from Abby and Sharon will never have to know. Of course, Scott would agree, but it’s only a matter of time before they have sex again.

Mariah will not want to tell Sharon anything that would upset her. Not only would she worry about a bipolar episode, but she wouldn’t want to hurt her. The Scott and Abby secret put Mariah in an impossible position. She will have to tell her mother the truth, or she would never forgive herself when it all blows up.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.