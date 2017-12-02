Disney Reportedly Removing ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ From Theaters Very Soon, Will No Longer Show With ‘Coco’

In just the couple of weeks since its release, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure has received a lot of flack and anger for accompanying Disney-Pixar’s Coco, but it likely won’t last much longer. There are now reports going around that the animated short (of 22 minutes in length) is going to be removed from theaters soon. That’s right, Olaf is being taken out of theaters and Coco will continue its run completely on its own.

As Coco has been getting rave reviews and doing very well at the box office, the same can’t exactly be said for Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. A lot of anger and hatred has been tossed at the magical snowman and Disney for including the animated short with a movie with which it has no relation or comparison.

While that anger continues to spew forward on social media, it now appears as if fans won’t have to worry about it too much longer. According to a report from user “natedoggcata” on Reddit, the movie theater he works at has received a memo from Disney to remove Olaf’s Frozen Adventure from theaters as of Dec. 8, 2017.

The belief is that the extra time saved by removing the short could lead to another showing of Coco each day.

Walt Disney Pictures

The memo reportedly sent by Disney to theaters states the following.

“Please note that the run of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure playing before COCO will end after 12/7. Starting on Friday 12/8 no more Olaf shorts should be up on screen.With the extra 22 minutes of running time back, we would appreciate if you could get in an extra show if possible. Thanks!”

With the removal of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and freeing up multiple slots of 22-minute periods which could bring in an extra matinee showing of Coco. That, in turn, would bring in more revenue for theaters and for Disney as well.

The Reddit user stated that the short has done nothing but cause trouble at his theater as people keep complaining about it. That is exactly what has been happening on social media as well, and as reported by ScreenRant, some of the reviews have been quite brutal.

A press release from Walt Disney Studios originally stated that Olaf’s Frozen Adventure would “be in theaters for a limited time beginning Nov. 22.” That is Disney stating from the start that it would only be with Pixar’s Coco for a limited run and it seems as if that date is now set as through Dec. 7. Still, many are going to say it is being removed for other reasons and emotions, but the exact reason may never be known.