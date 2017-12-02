‘RHONY’ Dorinda Medley Reveals Who She Would Like To See Return For Season 10

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley says that the cast of her show is the most authentic, and they are exactly the same in real life as they are on TV. This is why the group meshes so well, and she would like to see the entire cast return for the next season.

Medley Claims All Of The Current RHONY Bring Something To The Table

She recently told AOL Entertainment during a holiday cocktail party that herself, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, and Tinsley Mortimer are very similar to another iconic group of New York women.

“We all have something to offer, and it’s all very different, but somehow when we come together it works,” Medley explained. “We’re like that old school Sex and the City. We really are. It’s funny because each of us are successful women with a lot going on in our lives, and we’re all characters.”

She went on to say that filming is easy because the women are themselves, and there is nothing more exciting than watching women eat, sleep, breathe, and shop in the greatest city in the world.

Dorinda Medley Is Quickly Becoming Queen Of The One-Liners

During her first three seasons as a cast member, Medley has had her share of memorable one-liners and has become a fan favorite. She is also known for her generosity, which is something that is just as true in real life as it is on the show.

Such a good time last night celebrating the 85th Annual #rockefellerchristmastree lighting! Thanks for having us, @nbc! #repost @lajoiesandra @priv A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Medley wouldn’t reveal if the entire season nine cast would be returning, but All About The Real Housewives says the rumor is that they will all be back for Season 10.

Could A RHOBH Join The RHONY?

The website Champagne and Shade claims the rumor is true, and they are already filming the new season. Of course, a lot of things have changed since the ladies filmed the reunion show, with two cast members now being single. De Lesseps divorced Tom D’Agostino after a short-lived seven-month marriage and Mortimer is reportedly single, too. Radziwill’s relationship with Adam has cooled off, but they still see each other on occasion.

Dorinda Medley also revealed that she would like to see an addition to the cast. She believes former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid would be a perfect fit.

There is no date set for next season’s premiere, but chances are at it will be sometime in the spring.