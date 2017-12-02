Taylor Swift Performs In Los Angeles For The First Time In 10 months

On February 4, 2017, Taylor Swift performed at DirectTV’s 12th Annual Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl concert. The tickets for the show were given through promos, and only a select number of people saw the singer perform at the concert. During the performance, Taylor Swift announced that it would be her only performance of 2017, telling the fans that by attending the concert, they are attending 100 percent of 2017’s tour date, according to Elle.

Swift announced on November 13, 2017 that she would be going on the “Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018 in support of the album starting from North America. However, fans were excited when she performed at the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2017. It has been 10 months since she officially performed and she definitely did not disappoint.

Taylor Swift’s outfit looked absolutely stunning according to Hollywood Life. She performed six songs starting with “Ready For It”. She also performed a solo of her song with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” while playing the acoustic guitar. The singer was joined on stage by Ed Sheeran to perform “End Game” off her new album.

It seemed Taylor Swift did not plan to perform at another concert until 2018 following her announcement in February but it seems the long wait is over. After the release of her sixth studio album Reputation, on November 10, 2017, Taylor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she performed “New Year’s Day,” one of the songs on her new album on November 13. The singer sat down to play the song on a piano gracefully on her surprise appearance on the show.

Taylor Swift is enjoying the success of her album Reputation which has topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The album is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple music.

by Christopher Polk / Getty Images

It has been 10 long months but fans will appreciate how good she looks. The singer will be performing at San Jose’s Poptopia on Dec. 2, Chicago’s Jingle Bash on Dec. 7, Jingle Ball in NYC on Dec. 8, and at Jingle Bell Ball in London, England on Dec. 10. Details of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour will be disclosed soon.