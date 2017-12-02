Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Already Planning Their World Tour After They Marry

On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wowed the crowds in Nottingham, England, in their very first joint visit, since announcing their royal engagement. The streets were lined with well wishers who wanted to give the Suits actress candy and flowers, and offer the couple congratulations on their upcoming nuptials. Meghan was a pro at this, and the hand-holding couple made quite an impression on the city “that has become very special” to Princess Diana’s younger son.

Yet this is just the beginning of the couple’s travels. Meghan Markle is expected to travel the commonwealth in order to get to know the communities and organizations. In addition, the couple will embark on an international tour during their marriage year, that is expected to include Canada, the United States, Africa and Australia. What are the tentative plans now?

Like Kate Middleton and Prince William, the future Duke and Duchess will visit “key Commonwealth country Canada.” Meghan Markle has lived in Toronto for six years, filming Suits, could this mean that they will focus on the eastern provinces like Kate and William did?

No firm plans have been made regarding their itinerary, but it is assumed that they will not have time to visit all 10 provinces. Perhaps Meghan will want to include time to visit her pals in Toronto, including her rescue dog Bogart, who she had to leave with “good friends” when she moved to London, as he was deemed too old to fly.

According to the Daily Mail, the newly married couple will also be heading the states next June, for the Walk of America. This charity walk, which is for wounded veterans, is held the month after their May wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Perhaps the couple will choose to include extra time to include a visit to Meghan’s mother in California during this trip?

Sometime in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markel will be going to visit the charity Sentebal, located in Lesotho, Africa. Harry began this AIDS orphan charity in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who herself was extremely active in AIDS charities.

Lastly, the couple will be headed to Sydney during the southern hemisphere’s springtime, where the Invictus Games will be held from October 18-29, 2018.

According to the BBC News, the prince chose this spectacular Australian city for their “proud military heritage” and “absolutely sports mad” population.

The New South Wales location for the 2018 games was chosen a year ago, with pop singer Kylie Minogue speaking to Prince Harry in a special announcement video.

Royal watchers will never forget that the Invictus Games 2017 were in Toronto, and this was the first time the couple attended a public event together.