For the very first time, U.S. President Donald Trump is reacting to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn who plead guilty of lying to the FBI’s investigators about his classified contact with the Russian officials.

Trump was asked if he’s worried about what Michael Flynn will tell investigators after admitting to the FBI that he has been in contact with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak back in December of last year, during the presidential transition period.

“No, I’m not!” worried about what Michael Flynn will tell investigators, Trump told reporters.

“What has been shown is no collusion,” he said. “There’s been absolutely no collusion so we’re very happy. And frankly, last night was one of the big nights.”

Flynn’s camp, as part of the plea deal announced on Friday, has agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the collusion between Trump campaign staff and Moscow.

Trump remained composed and seemed unbothered amid the high profile Flynn controversy.

According to Fox 47 News, instead, Trump enthusiastically offered his thoughts on GOP’s momentous tax reform bill that was passed late last night. He boasted that this has been the biggest tax cut ever passed in the country since time immemorial.

Trump noted that this great news will be brought up to the conference he will be attending in New York, adding, “Something is going to come up into that picture. People are going to be very happy. They are going to get tremendous… Tremendous tax cuts and tax relief. And that’s what this country needs.”

He also added that business tax will drop all the way down from 35 percent to somewhere between 20 to 22 percent.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, people are expressing their opinion on what they categorically call #TaxScamBill.

One commenter said, “The # TaxScamBill is perhaps the most astonishing display of the consolidation of power in our oligarchy masquerading as a democracy, and part and parcel of that tragedy is how very few Americans truly understand how badly we just got [f-word].”

#SaturdayMorning DEMOCRATS would rather hurt Americans than see @POTUS succeed. #TaxReform helps EVERY American, but especially those WANTING A JOB! I guess the party of HANDOUTS isn’t interested in jobs. The hashtag #TaxScamBill is for those who don’t like #winning! I like it! pic.twitter.com/BTPkzgotdf — Bradley Scott???????? (@Hoosiers1986) December 2, 2017

I’m gonna be memorizing this list like Arya Stark in Game of Thrones come 2018 election time! #VoteThemOut #TaxScamBill pic.twitter.com/LCI7CxAw5l — Natalie (@daCasObserver) December 2, 2017