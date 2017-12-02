‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leak: Is The Star Forge Snoke’s Secret Weapon?

Supreme Leader Snoke is one of the most mysterious characters going into Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi, but thanks to Andy Serkis, the actor who does the motion capture for the villain, fans have learned more about the seven-foot tall humanoid.

In an interview for an unidentified magazine, a scan of which shared over at Reddit, Serkis revealed that fans should not be fooled by Snoke’s disfigured appearance.

“There’s a frailty and a damage to Snoke. His face is cleaved in, scars across his mouth, contorted body. But without giving too much away, he is strong. He’s the dark end of the Force. He’s the leader of the First Order, but he has his own agenda. He’s a cruel manipulator.”

There is a lot to take away from his remark. One is that the Star Wars antagonist is indeed well-versed with the art of trickery, which is expected to be in full display in Star Wars: Episode 8 as he attempts to turn Rey (Daisy Ridley), having known about her Force power, against Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), which is the same thing he did and is still doing to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Serkis also suggested that while Snoke is the First Order chief, he has something else brewing in Star Wars: Episode 8, which could be a hint he is working on something for his own gain unbeknownst to his people. This might have something to do with getting rid of his injuries and returning to his true form.

Speaking of this, Serkis also implied that Snoke is only weak physically, but is still powerful with the dark side of the Force, which could be taken to mean that he is more than capable to engage in a battle and walk away the victor.

Darth Vader as seen in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Disney and Lucasfilm

When Serkis was asked if Snoke is more powerful than the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader, who was deemed the most hellish nightmare the galaxy far, far away has ever seen, the actor answered in full confidence with the following.

“Oh, without question. He has limited resources, let’s put it that way.”

Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Bastion of Kuul speculates that Serkis could be referring to the wealth that Snoke has. Previous Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi reports have claimed that the supreme leader is well-off, allowing him to finance the First Order operations. The involvement of the casino planet definitely is a link to this.

The Star Wars tipster went on to say that Snoke could also be a former Senator injured at the Napkin bombing. This event was detailed in Claudia Gray’s canon book Bloodline, which Star Wars: Episode 8 director Rian Johnson reportedly provided input for. In the novel, the author also expounds on how the Empire was funded.

Some Redditors, however, believe that Snoke could be making use of the Star Forge, the ancient Rakatan artifact designed by the Rakata Empire five thousand years before the rise of the Galactic Republic to produce the most powerful army in the history of the galaxy.

Those who follow Star Wars lore would know that the giant automated shipyard draws its power from a nearby star merged with Force energy to create a never-ending supply of ships, droids and other war paraphernalia. It is no secret in The Last Jedi, the First Order boasts some terrifying and formidable equipment and ships.

The Star Forge eventually corrupted its users because it fed off the inherent horrible traits of its creators, which ultimately powered it to be able to do what it was designed to do in the first place.

Could it be that Snoke is making use of the Star Forge in Star Wars: Episode 8? Nothing is for certain yet, but the possibility excites a lot of fans.

If Serkis meant that Snoke is more powerful than Darth Vader in terms of the Force, he might be more dangerous than anticipated. In line with this, Bastion of Kuul pitched the possibility that he could be no other than Darth Plagueis, Emperor Palpatine’s master.

Unfortunately, Star Wars: Episode 8, which releases December 15, will not delve deep into Snoke’s origins so fans will have to wait until Episode 9 to learn the truth about the villain.