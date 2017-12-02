‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Mon. December 4: Brooke Accuses Ridge, Steffy Half Confesses To Liam

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 4 reveal that the guilt will become too much for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to deal with. Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) have started afresh after she forgave him. However, she has never told him what spurred on her forgiveness, and her conscience is catching up to her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 4 indicate that she will be at her breaking point and about to confess that she slept with his father, Bill (Don Diamont). The emotion will get to her and she will start to cry. Becoming hysterical, Steffy will scream that it’s about his father.

Liam’s first priority will be to calm his wife down. Thereafter, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will urge her to explain what has gotten her so upset. Liam will want to know how Bill links in with Steffy’s distress. B&B viewers will remember that Bill warned Steffy last week that if she tells Liam the truth that he would leave her. She will suddenly recall Bill’s words and, not wanting to lose her husband, she will concoct a believable story. However, the can of worms has now been opened and Liam knows that Bill is at the heart of his wife’s anguish. Later Steffy will tell Bill that she did not confess and he will pacify Steffy by telling her she acted correctly.

Steffy rejects Bill's proposition, wanting to remain committed to her marriage to Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/b8vzOFZDKx #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EZf5Pkkp4Y — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 2, 2017

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, state that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Language) thinks that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is playing her with Quinn (Rena Sofer). She thinks she heard him call Quinn beautiful. However, Ridge will clarify that he was calling Quinn’s jewelry collection beautiful. He had seen Quinn’s latest collection and had complimented her on her work.

Ridge will try to reassure Brooke that he is no longer fixated by his father’s wife and that Brooke is the only woman he wants. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday December 4, reveal that Ridge will soon find out that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is now staying at Brooke’s place. Ridge will not like the thought of these two former lovers and spouses sharing a house.