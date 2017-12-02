‘Young And The Restless’ Rumors: Fans Think Juliet Stole Lily’s Egg, Sam Is Cane And Lily’s Baby, Is It True?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease there could be a way to explain why Lily’s (Christel Khalil) blood was a match to donate to baby Sam and Cane (Daniel Goddard) was not. The rumor on social media claims that Juliet (Laur Allen) could have stolen Lily’s harvested egg. The viewers believe it would explain how Lily could be connected to the infant. However, is it even possible that this is true?

Lily’s Eggs

Lily was diagnosed with cancer, and her doctors told her she needed a radical hysterectomy. Lily was young, and she wanted a family. The doctors gave her an option to provide her with that possibility. They suggested she go through with the surgery, but allow them to take her eggs to harvest. During the operation, they could only save two eggs. Both eggs were implanted when Mackenzie agreed to be their surrogate mother.

Is Cane The Father?

Cane’s trip to Japan left the Young and the Restless fans feeling as if he was set up to believe that he slept with Juliet when he never did. Juliet and Cane woke up in bed together after celebrating a night together. They were both hungover and apparently, got very drunk the night before.

Young and the Restless fans believed that Juliet was already pregnant when she met Cane. Others thought she made Cane believe that they slept together when he was probably too drunk to have sex.

Lily’s Blood Matched

According to Soap Central, the nurse told Cane that Lily’s blood was a better match than his. Many viewers wondered if that could mean that Sam was her son. They couldn’t understand how Lily would be a better match than Cane’s, especially if he were supposed to be Sam’s biological father.

Why It’s Not Possible

Lily only had two eggs when she had a hysterectomy over 10 years ago. There weren’t any eggs for Juliet to steal. In addition, Lily and Cane didn’t know Juliet, so there would be no reason for her to take any eggs, if that had any, from them.

The head writer of Young and the Restless stated that Cane is Sam’s father and there will be no paternity shakeup. He said that it’s tiresome that every infant born on Y&R has a who’s the daddy storyline.

There’s no way that Lily can be Sam’s mother. She could adopt the infant and be his mother legally if she and Cane stay married. However, unless they re-write Young and the Restless history, she cannot be the baby’s biological mother.

Monty Brinton / CBS

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.