‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Preparing To Wed Caleb Williams? The Duggar Family Keeps Dropping Clues

Being a single 27-year-old woman is a pretty normal thing in our society but when you are in the Duggar family, it makes you unique. The oldest girl, Jana Duggar, is the only adult daughter that hasn’t married, but could the Duggar family be dropping clues that she is about to wed family friend, Caleb Williams?

Jana Has Been Making More And More Appearances On Social Media

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the family is posting photos specifically of Jana and referring to her as “precious,” and some believe that this is her parents’ way of preparing for their oldest daughter to leave home. With the number of kids and grandkids in the family, it seems a bit suspicious that they are focusing on one daughter.

This could be Jim Bob and Michelle’s way of being sentimental. Plus, this would be a big change for the family, since Jana has lived in the house for so long. In the Duggar world, a daughter lives with her parents until she gets married.

Is Caleb Williams “The One” For Jana Duggar?

False reports have linked Jana to four different men this year, but this time there seems to be some credibility to the rumor that she is dating Williams. He recently posted an innocent photo of a bag of oranges to share some “candid food” pics. Immediately, some eagle-eyed fans responded that the picture looked to be taken at the Duggar house.

Ok, I know this is a little weird but here’s a few candid food photos from tonight. #unstaged #food #oranges A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Williams has also been spending some one-on-one time with Jana’s dad, and the only reason that could be is that he is courting Jana with the intention of marrying her, and he wants to earn his approval.

Thanks for the invite y’all! #gametime #wrongcolors ???????? #wps #beatauburn A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Fans Will Have To Wait And See

Counting On fans will have to wait to find out whether Jana is going to walk down the aisle. The family has yet to confirm her relationship with Williams and Jana doesn’t have a social media account to keep fans updated — the Duggars do not allow their children to have online accounts until they are married.

IBT reports that Jana Duggar has made it clear she is picky and not willing to settle for the first guy that comes along. She said that there have been guys who have asked, but none of them were right for her.