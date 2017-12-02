Pamela Anderson is now very close with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and wants to do whatever she can to get Assange pardoned in the United States. So when she was in New York to film a PSA and heard that Vice President Mike Pence was in the same hotel, she tried to flirt her way past the Secret Service to see if she could get Pence to pull some strings for her. But it seems that Pamela Anderson must not keep up with the news because she didn’t seem to know that Pence doesn’t meet, especially in hotels, with women without his wife present, and everyone in the Trump administration is on edge with the mention of Wikileaks and the name Julian Assange.

Just last month it was discovered that Wikileaks creator Julian Assange had a DM relationship with Donald Trump, Jr. and the two were having conversations during the election that Trump should not have participated in.

Assange told Trump that he had some information about a PAC and told Trump to check it out.

“A PAC run anti-Trump site putintrump.org is about to launch. The PAC is a recycled pro-Iraq war PAC. We have guessed the password. It is ‘putintrump.’ See ‘About’ for who is behind it. Any comments?”

Trump responded, and Julian Assange mentioned that he could use a few favors, including an ambassadorship to Australia. Donald Trump, Jr. said he was unaware that communicating on the sly with Assange who was hiding out at the Ecuadorian embassy in London was against the rules. Assange and Trump exchanged several more DMs over the course of months.

So it’s safe to say that Pamela Anderson didn’t have a chance to gain access to Vice President Mike Pence, and adding in that Anderson wanted to talk to Pence about Wikileaks Julian Assange likely sealed her fate in that the topic of Assange is toxic to the Trump administration right now.

Pamela Anderson explained to PageSix that she loves Wikileaks Julian Assange and visits Assange every two weeks in his “cramped” room at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he’s hiding out to avoid extradition. Anderson stresses that Assange rarely gets sun and is pale and unhealthy. When Pamela Anderson heard that Pence was in the hotel, she reportedly “marched straight up to the Secret Service and asked to see Pence.”

The Secret Service agents were said to swoon as Pamela Anderson did her flirting best to get around the agents and to get to Mike Pence. Anderson, who is obviously used to special treatment, simply told them that she wanted to see Vice President Pence, explained a source, but was told that Pence was busy and couldn’t meet her.

PageSix reached out later to Pamela Anderson to ask what specifically she wanted to say to Vice President Mike Pence. Anderson explained that she wanted to Thanks Pence for protecting sources for journalists, and that’s how she sees Assange, as a journalist who is being persecuted.

“I really wanted to mention this — it is a topic close to my heart. Julian Assange deserves a pardon, and I thought I might be able to help. Julian is a hero to most of the world’s youth and free-minded thinking people. America needs to be on the right side of history.”

But even though Pamela Anderson sees Julian Assange as a hero, much of the world doesn’t. Assange originally sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid rape charges in Sweden. Those charges have recently been dropped, but Assange is also facing charges in the United States for document leaks that potentially threatened national security.

Though Pamela Anderson says she loves Wikileaks Julian Assange, she says that the relationship is platonic, according to Daily Mail. Anderson says she is learning to be an effective activist from Assange.

Anderson is fiercely defensive of Assange, even when he was accused by two women in Sweden of rape. Megan Kelly asked Pamela Anderson in an interview how she excuses Assange’s past rape charges.

“If you read through the reports and the UN findings, there is no evidence of rape.”

Julian Assange remains in London in the embassy of Ecuador, and there is no pardon forthcoming. Pamela Anderson says she is not giving up trying to help Julian Assange get pardoned.