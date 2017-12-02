Meghan Markle’s Family Plans On Attending Her Wedding To Prince Harry Invited Or Not!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy putting together the guest list for their May wedding in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and it’s not clear yet if all of Markle’s family members will make the cut. But, some relatives have decided that they are going to the UK for the event, even if they don’t receive an invitation.

Will Her Outspoken Half-Sister Get An Invite?

According to The Sun, Samantha Grant, the Suits actress’ 53-year-old half-sister, has called the future royal “the pushy princess.” Samantha is 17 years older than Meghan and is the mom of three boys. Throughout Megan and Harry’s relationship, Samantha has had some harsh words, but her tune has recently changed.

Samantha said after the engagement announcement that her sister is sweet and charming, and it is nice that she is so happy. Her mom, Rosalyn, added that the couple looks “blissfully happy,” and Meghan will step into the role that Diana filled when she was alive, because of her charity work.

Her half-brother from her dad’s side, Tom Jr, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head (the charges were later dropped). He lives in Oregon and has two kids.

Neither her half-brother nor her half-sister knows if they will get an invite or if they will have to crash the wedding, but one of Markle’s nephews knows what he will do, no matter what.

TJ Dooley, 26, who lives in Grant’s Pass, Oregon, said that he’s going even if he isn’t invited, adding that he is thrilled.

Everyone In The World Will Be Able To Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wed

TMZ is reporting that the wedding will be televised and broadcast live around the world. The event will take place in May, but the palace will not reveal the exact date until next week.

Over 23 million Americans and 27 million Brits watched the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2011, but many believe Harry and Meghan will beat that number.

Two people that will definitely be in attendance are Meghan’s parents Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. Per The Express, the two met on the set of General Hospital where he worked as a lighting director, and she was a studio temp. They married in 1979 and had one child together, a very special little girl who is now going to be part of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not announced an exact date or a guest list for their May 2018 nuptials.