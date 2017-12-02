Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Torn Between Dominique Potter And Dionisio Cephas?

Kailyn Lowry recently confirmed she is dating a woman, but is she already having second thoughts about her relationship with rumored girlfriend Dominique Potter?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star may be caught between her feelings for Dominique Potter and her feelings for her previously rumored flame Dionisio Cephas, who she never actually confirmed she was dating.

On December 1, a source told Hollywood Life that while Kailyn Lowry appears to be quite serious about Dominique Potter and recently introduced her to her three kids, including seven-year-old Isaac, four-year-old Lincoln, and three-month-old Lux Russell, she only did so because it’s “much easier” to introduce a woman to her family.

“She has always been careful about bringing new men around the kids, but as far as I know, she and Dominique have been good friends for a while… she still has some feelings for Dionisio [Cephas] as well and their relationship has always been great,” the source explained.

The insider went on to reveal that Kailyn Lowry is her “own woman” and knows that each and every one of her close friends would love to see her happy. So, if a romance with a woman is what makes her happy, they are completely on board and supportive. As for a romance with a man, Dionisio Cephas specifically, they would likely be supportive of that as well.

A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Kailyn Lowry certainly has her hands full at the moment. In addition to her role on Teen Mom 2, she recently began recording a new radio show and is currently juggling not one, but three baby daddies. As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Lowry shares her oldest son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, her middle son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her youngest son, Lux Russell, with Chris Lopez, who she briefly dated at the end of last year after her divorce from Marroquin.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to spend time as a family with Dominique Potter, both she and Potter have remained silent in regard to the nature of their relationship.

Kailyn Lowry is currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 with her family, including children Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux Russell, and her co-stars, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus. No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.