Lisa Vanderpump At War With An Unlikely Foe During Season 6 Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

It’s not out of the ordinary to see Lisa Vanderpump get into fights with most of her restaurant workers. Throughout the first five years of the show, we’ve seen her get into it with Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Scheana Marie.

But in Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, fans will see the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star butt heads with somebody who usually gives her nothing but respect: Tom Sandoval. Why are Vanderpump and Sandoval at war in Season 6? And will their fight kill the Tom Tom deal before it has the chance to begin?

Vanderpump’s War With Sandoval Heats Up

TV Guide reports that Sandoval accused Vanderpump of eavesdropping on his conversation with his girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Vanderpump was apparently upset about Sandoval’s negative reaction to the partnership with Tom Tom and decided to spy on him. Vanderpump, unfortunately, did not react well to the accusations.

In a preview trailer for the Season 6 premiere, an angry Lisa Vanderpump admits that the situation is making her re-think the entire partnership before storming off set. Sandoval better hope that he can turn things around before the deal falls fall through.

The Cast’s Premiere Bash

While we wait to see how the feud unfolds, Bravo TV reports that several cast members celebrated the Season 6 premiere in style. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz hit the town this week and shared pictures of their wild outing on social media.

Season 6 premier party! ????All photos are from various instagrams, and the sources are all tagged. ???? #pumprules A post shared by Vanderpump Rules (@pumprules) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Scheana Marie also got in on the premiere fun with on-again-off-again BF Robert Valletta. In fact, Marie teased that Valletta will play a larger role in the upcoming season, despite their rocky relationship.

Plenty of other cast members were also on hand for the premiere party. This includes Lala Kent, who proudly displayed a lip piercing, James Kennedy, who posed with Schroeder for a few selfies, Brittany Cartwright, who dazzled the cameras with low-cut gown.

#pumprules Premiere Party @adultsonlybar A post shared by Tom Sandoval (@tomsandoval1) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

Unfortunately, none of the cast members revealed too much about the new season, so there’s no telling how things turn out between Vanderpump and Sandoval.

Fans can watch the drama unfold between Lisa Vanderpump and all of her “Survers” when the new season of Vanderpump Rules premieres Monday night on Bravo.