‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Akira Toriyama Proves That He Is A ‘Star Wars’ Fan

Dragon Ball Super is still far from being over, and fans are also split when it comes to their favorite characters in the series. One of the outstanding warriors is the Saiyan race from the two universal counterparts, Universes 6 and 7. However, some fans still don’t have enough insights as to how these fighters like Son Goku goes Super Saiyan. Finally, the anime’s creator Akira Toriyama recently revealed the secret behind the transformation, and it seems that it has something to do with Star Wars.

On Twitter, known Dragon Ball Super translator Todd Blankenship shared his English translation of Toriyama’s Q&A that was published in the manga version’s most recent volume. According to the creator, becoming an SSJ is not required through training, or by trying to trigger an emotion such as anger alone. Instead, the Saiyans can go Super Saiyan as long as they have a sufficient amount of “S-Cells.”

Kotaku suggests that most Dragon Ball fans have quickly compared Toriyama’s revelation to midi-chlorians. Most fans know well when midi-chlorians were introduced during Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. These are cells that permit someone to take advantage of the powers of the Force, where people linked to it have great reflexes and can unlock several supernatural abilities. This includes mind control and telekinesis, among others.

“It’s not like anyone can become a Super Saiyan through training an anger. In order to become a Super Saiyan, one’s body must contain something called ‘S-cells.’ Once these S-Cells reach a certain amount, a trigger such as anger will explosively increase the S-Cells and cause a change in the body: that’s Super Saiyan.”

Alright, here's a full translation of the S-Cells and Super Saiyan God questions from the new Toriyama Q&A. pic.twitter.com/l9FoizTb8C — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 30, 2017

Toriyama further explained that as soon as the S-Cells reach an adequate amount in someone’s body, a rage, for example, will be able to boost these cells. He said that these will make a great impact, allowing a Saiyan to go SSJ. The Dragon Ball creator went on to say that if a fighter has a “gentle spirit,” this would be an excellent way to intensify the S-Cells.

However, most of them are having difficulties with such attitude, and this is one reason why they can’t hold on to being a Super Saiyan for a long time. Just like the fighters in Star Wars that make use of the Force’s abilities, they become more powerful when midi-chlorians are added to their bloodstream. Toriyama added that although the S-Cells have not been used until Son Goku stirred it up, the cells have been at hand in Dragon Ball for the longest time.

Dragon Ball is no stranger to different Super Saiyan transformations, and the anime recently introduced a brand new form or technique called Ultra Instinct. Son Goku was the one who first unlocked it in DBS although everyone can achieve it. However, it doesn’t come in handy as it requires mastery, and one has to undergo an extreme training.

Phát Hữu / Flickr

Dragon Ball Super airs on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST on Crunchyroll.