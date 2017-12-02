‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Scott’s Feelings Grow, Victor And Kevin’s Connection is Exposed

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 4 tease that tense moments are on the way on the CBS daytime drama. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) just can’t get along, no matter what they do. Victor (Eric Braeden) wants them to call a truce, but Abby isn’t sure it’s a good idea. She just doesn’t trust Victoria.

According to Soap Central, Abby will struggle with feelings for Scott (Daniel Hall). Her feelings start to deepen for him, and she isn’t sure what to do. Abby knows he is in a relationship with Sharon (Sharon Case). When she learns he moved in with Sharon, Abby cannot help but feel jealous.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will wrestle feelings of lust for Abby, too. They will both struggle to get their feelings for each other in control. It sounds like it’s only a matter of time before they hit the sheets again.

Noah (Robert Adamson) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will tackle a major problem, as well. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor will disclose to Noah that Tessa stole Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) gun and gave it to her sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to use as protection against Zack (Ryan Ashton). Victor suggests that Tessa has an ulterior motive being with him and urges him to find out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa will apologize for taking his grandmother’s gun and reassure him that she loves him. She will say that she has a lot of emotional baggage, but she does care deeply about him. In the end, Noah decides to forgive her for stealing the gun and implicating the Newman family in Zack’s murder.

Robert Voets / CBS

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) connection will be exposed this week. Apparently, someone will find out that Kevin helped Victor empty out one of Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) accounts. Victor will have to work overtime to do damage control.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) gets a hot tip about Tessa, and she considers exposing it on the air. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary knows she has to be careful, especially if she wants to stay on Devon’s (Bryton James) good side.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Hilary figures out something shocking about Tessa, something that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Devon doesn’t know. It probably has to do with the gun she stole, but it could be something else.

Tessa will reach out to Mariah for help. It sounds like the friends will patch things up, at least for the time being.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.