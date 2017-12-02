Kate Middleton Could Miss Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding For This Serious Reason

Kensington Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married next spring in a May ceremony at St. George’s Cathedral on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The couple has yet to choose a specific date, but some are wondering why they are wanting to marry so close to Kate Middleton’s expected due date. Will Harry and Markle’s spring wedding cause Middleton to miss out entirely?

Prince George And Princess Charlotte Were Both Later Than Their Due Dates

The palace has confirmed that Middleton is due to give birth to her third child in April, but if the baby’s due date is late in the month and the royal wedding is scheduled for early May, there could be a conflict.

According to the Daily Star, Middleton had both Prince George and Princess Charlotte about a week late, so it is possible that she could miss out on the wedding entirely because she is too late in her pregnancy or she has just given birth.

Marie Claire UK reports that a mom writing on a parenting forum thinks that the wedding date is unfair to the duchess. Writing on Mumsnet, she said that having a spring wedding takes all the attention away from Middleton and her new baby.

For more on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Birmingham today, follow the link in bio. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 22, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

Plus, the fact that she could be heavily pregnant or postpartum, it will be impossible for her to have her pre-pregnancy body back in time for the ceremony.

Also, since Middleton suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, it would be impossible for her to enjoy the day if she was still pregnant.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Kate Middleton Could Also Have A Newborn At Home

On the other hand, if she has already given birth by the time Harry and Markle get married, it will be difficult for the duke and duchess to enjoy the wedding while worrying about a newborn.

Replies to the post were filled with skepticism, saying that Middleton has plenty of help if she is dealing with a newborn at the time of the ceremony. And, if she does end up heavily pregnant on the royal wedding day, she can still have a good time.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive in Nottingham for their first official visit together since announcing their engagement. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle met crowds who have gathered outside the National Justice Museum. Prince Harry has been to Nottingham several times before and was delighted to be introducing the city to Ms. Markle. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:57am PST

According to NBC News New York, it means a great deal to the prince and the American actress that so many people are celebrating with them. The palace will soon announce more details about the upcoming nuptials, including the specific date.

One can only assume that Kate Middleton’s pregnancy was considered when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose their specific wedding date.