‘Days Of Our Lives’ For Dec. 4-8: Eve Won’t Back Down, Eric Tries To Repair Sami And Will’s Relationship

Days of our Lives spoilers tease exciting happenings in Salem for the next two weeks. It’s all about affairs and unfaithful partners, as many relationships continue to falter.

December 4

Spoilers for Monday’s episode of Days of our Lives tease Rafe and Sam will end up in each other’s arms. The former lovers will end up making love, and this might be something they’ll both regret. Heated encounters will not just happen under the sheets. Kayla will learn about Tripp’s feelings for Claire. Meanwhile, Ciara will lash out at Claire for what happened to Theo, and Hope will hear news about her daughter from Belle and Shawn. Spoilers tease she will start feeling concerned about her daughter’s behavior. Kate will also touch base with Lucas and advise him to check in to rehab.

December 5

Rafe will deal with the consequences of his rash actions on Monday. Days of our Lives spoilers tease he will hide when Hope suddenly drops by Sami’s hotel room. If Rafe struggles to prevent Hope from discovering his unfaithfulness, Brady will hurl kidnapping accusations against Eve. However, Eve will have a cunning comeback against him. Spoilers tease Eli will call in Brady and Victor for questioning and it has something to do with Deimos’ murder.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami goes to extremes to trigger Will's memory.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/4MZEo9gj6q — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 30, 2017

The reunion between Will and Belle will take place on Tuesday’s episode. Days of our Lives spoilers tease Belle will recount an incident from Will’s past, and this might have something to do with Paul. As for Paul, he will share his honest feelings to John, and he is afraid that his relationship with Sonny will come to an end.

December 6

On Wednesday’s episode of Days of our Lives, spoilers hint Belle will be on the receiving end of Sami’s angry tirade. While hellcat Sami is on the loose, Rafe can’t help but feel guilty about making love with Sami. Hope will also reach out to him and open up about her feelings, and this will only make Rafe feel worse. Rafe will not be the only person who feels torn. Sonny will also decide on which love interest to pursue. While he mulls over the big decision ahead, Will pays a visit to Paul with a sexy intention in mind.

December 7

Flirting will be part of Will’s agenda when he checks out Paul after hearing the anecdote from Belle. Days of our Lives spoilers suggest he will kiss Paul while Sonny, who made up his mind to break up with Paul, stands outside the room. Meanwhile, Eric will try to comfort Sami. He knows how hard things might have been on her.

Steve will look for Tripp and confront him about Kate, and Tripp will come clean about Steve. Ciara will pay a visit to the hospital to visit Theo who is still comatose.

December 8

According to Soap Hub, Sami will have a serious conversation with Lucas. She wants him to sober up for Will’s sake, and her word might be what Lucas needs to get his act together. Eric knows how much Sami is suffering because of Will, and spoilers tease he will reach out to Will and ask him to reconcile with his mother. Brady will plan to take Eve down, and he will ask Paul to find all the dirt he can on Eve. Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday tease Eve will try to lord over the Kiriakis household, but Maggie will do everything in her power to resist her.