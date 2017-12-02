Trump ‘Binge Eating,’ ‘Launched Coffee Pot Into Hallway’ And ‘Melting Down’ Since Flynn News Broke

President Donald Trump has reportedly been under a lot of stress since former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. As reported by the Inquisitr, Ivanka Trump allegedly begged her father to stop the investigations into her husband, Jared Kushner. According to CNN, the investigation over any alleged Russian ties to the Trump administration is closing in on Trump’s inner circle and possibly creating the most controversial presidency over the past 40 years – perhaps bigger than the Watergate scandal. The publication also reports that with Flynn flipping and telling the truth about who directed him to contact Russia is making it impossible for Trump to claim that all the talk about Russia is simply “fake news” created by his detractors.

As reported by the Associated Press, the 58-year-old Flynn entered his guilty plea to cooperate with Mueller in a decision that he made “in the best interests of my family and of our country.” The fact that Flynn has admitted guilt has deepened the Russia investigation closer to Trump’s White House and has placed a dark shadow upon who might become the next politicos charged in Mueller’s probe.

As a result of the stress, a popular Twitter account claiming to provide a West Wing view via a rogue White House senior advisor claims that Trump is not taking the news of Flynn’s flipping very well. As seen in the below tweets, the Twitter account, which enjoys 147,000 followers, claims that Trump has turned to food to try and comfort himself as the probe inches closer to his inner circle. According to the viral social media account, Trump has been devouring foods from Panda Express, Arby’s, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts – causing the Oval Office to appear as if it were the food court in a mall.

The account goes on to claim that Trump was allowing White House staff inside if they had food with them. One interesting claim of the rumors pertaining to Trump’s meltdown over the Flynn-flipping report claims that Trump threw a coffee pot into one hallway in the West Wing and refused to take calls on Friday, December 1.

Trump is "melting down" over Michael Flynn news. Launched coffee pot into a West Wing hallway & "not taking any calls all day." — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) December 1, 2017