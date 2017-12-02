’90 Day Fiancé’ David And Evelyn May Have Already Met Before In Shocking Twist

On 90 Day Fiancé, David and Evelyn are engaged and there is an eight-year gap between the couple. While it’s not stated explicitly, the couple gave fans the impression that they were meeting for the first time. The 27-year-old David Vázquez Zermeño also gave the inkling that it was his first trip to America. He spoke about missing his city Granada in Spain and adjusting to America. However, fans of 90 Day Fiancé did some digging into his social media history and found some revealing information.

Going through David’s Instagram history, fans on Reddit discovered that the Spaniard has visited America with a photo of Boston in 2016. The 90 Day Fiancé star has since made his Instagram account private. While it is not clear that he met with Evelyn during that trip, New Hampshire is to the north of Boston.

Fans also discovered that the couple has been talking for several years, possibly when Evelyn was 15-years-old and David was 24-years-old, according to In Touch Weekly. While the interaction may surprise some fans, it does not prove they were dating at the time when she may have been underage.

According to Starcasm, David commented on one of her Instagram modeling photos about three years ago where he is delighted that she is a believer in Christ.

The report suggests that David was about 24 years of age at the time and Evelyn was possibly 16. The couple also exchanged several flirtatious emojis and comments over the years; however, most of the evidence has been deleted from their social media accounts.

David stated during 90 Day Fiancé that he met Evelyn when he came across a video of her singing a Christian song. The couple had some issues about where they were going to live as David wanted to move to a warmer state while Evelyn had no plans on leaving her band behind. David also clashed with Eveyln’s friend who thought they were rushing into marriage.

Many fans thought Evelyn was immature due to her unwillingness to compromise on their wedding plans on 90 DayFiancé. The couple seems to still be going strong and are likely married.

