Waffle House Customer Cooks His Own Meal As Employees Sleep

Alex Bowen was on his way home after having a few drinks with friends and decided to stop by his local Waffle House. Alex soon realized that several of the Waffle House employees were sleeping, so he decided to cook his own meal. Alex Bowen took some hilarious selfies in the process.

“It was around 3 a.m. I was pretty inebriated.”

Bowen waited by the Waffle House register for 10 minutes for an employee to take his order. Alex Bowen, of West Columbia, even went outside to look for an employee. Bowen noticed the Waffle House’s parking lot was empty and then went back inside the restaurant. Following his failed search for a Waffle House employee, Alex decided it was time to start grilling his own food, according to ABC News.

“That’s when I got hot on the grill with a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt.”

Bowen said he cooked his go-to meal and even cleaned up when he was done. While he was cooking his Texas bacon cheesesteak melt, Bown said he saw the one employee who was sleeping.

“[The employee] didn’t wake up the entire time. And no one came inside the restaurant.”

Alex Bowen also shared his Waffle House cooking experience with WIST News.

“Then it was go time… (I) got hot on the grill with a double Texas bacon cheesesteak with extra pickles. When I was done I cleaned the grill, collected my ill-gotten sandwich and rolled out.”

The photos in Bowen’s Facebook post show Bowen in the cooking areas and a posing next to the sandwich that he prepared.

“I give all the credit to my old friend vodka… I wouldn’t normally have done that.”

After recounting his Waffle House story, Bowen said he stopped by the same Waffle House on Thursday afternoon to check on the store in an effort to make sure no one was asleep on the job.

Bowen said one of the employees informed him that the store isn’t very happy with his exploits.

“Yeah… [I] guess old waffle house just gonna have to take the L on that one.”

When asked if he paid for the food before he left, he said that he initially did not pay, but said he gave the employee five dollars when he returned on Thursday afternoon.

A Waffle House spokesperson said the sleeping employee was suspended for a week. He also said that in speaking with Bowen, there is no slight in his actions and that it points out the restaurant’s greater issues that they will address in the future.

Once the story went viral, a Waffle House district manager also reached out to Bowen and asked him to become a Waffle House secret shopper. The Waffle House district manager even thanked him for pointing out a flaw in their business.

In a statement, Waffle House told ABC News that customers should not get behind the counter. However, it appears that Bowen’s Waffle House fun served as a job interview nonetheless.

“For safety reasons, our customers should never have to go behind the counter. Rather, they should get a quality experience delivered by friendly associates.”

The statement said that the company is reviewing the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

“In a related note, obviously Alex has some cooking skills, and we’d like to talk to him about a job since we may have something for him.”

Bowen said that the next time he goes to Waffle House, he is certain that the service will be awake to cook his order. Bowen added, “But if not, I’d know what to do.”