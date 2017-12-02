Why Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Are Reportedly Caught In A Nasty Feud

Kim Kardashian and big sister Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly caught in a nasty feud heading into the holiday season. According to reports, the sisters aren’t exactly on great terms right now, as Kim allegedly believes that Kourtney is doing all she can to copy her, including stealing away members of her friends and professional team.

Sources are now claiming that there’s some serious drama within the Kardashian clan, alleging that Kim has been telling friends that she believes Kourtney is “jealous” of her.

“Kourtney keeps stealing away friends, makeup and hair people, stylists and other members of her inner circle,” a source told Radar Online of the supposed feud between the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, noting that “Kim’s entourage is dwindling” because they all seem to be moving over to Team Kourtney.

According to the source, Kardashian’s particularly unhappy with her sister stealing away members of her circle because of how difficult it is to find people she can trust to let close to her.

“It’s hard to find a good makeup artist or stylist and once they’ve settled in, Kim notices Kourtney befriending them,” the insider revealed, noting that the eldest of the Kardashian siblings did a pretty similar thing with Kim’s friend Jonathan Cheban as they’ve been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And it turns out Kim has an idea when it comes to why Kourtney is allegedly getting so close to her friends and staff.

“Kim’s convinced it all boils down to Kourtney being jealous of her,” said the insider.

Neither Kardashian has confirmed the latest feud allegations between the famous sisters, though Kim made it pretty clear during the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians 2017 Christmas special that she really isn’t a fan of her older sister – or any of her famous family members for that matter – copying her.

Kim and Kourtney got into a whole lot of drama on the special holiday episode of the reality show, which aired on E! on November 26. She seriously laid into Kourtney for copying the holiday decorations she put on her and husband Kanye West’s home last year.

Kim also warned her other family members about using the same Christmas decorations as her and revealed that she and Kourtney actually got into a huge argument last year over their festive lights. Kim claimed that she actually designed the lights and that Kourtney then copied her.

“Last year, Kourtney and I got into the most epic fight because she fully copied my lights,” Kim said while scolding Kourtney for “copying” her when it came to her holiday decorating per Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I’m doing this holiday season,” she then added.

Hey Mickey, you’re so fine… A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:47am PST

As the Kardashian family shopped for Christmas décor during the latest episode of the reality show, Kim then continued to clap back at her sister as she discussed her “vibe” for the holiday season after being accused of copying North and Saint West’s mom.

“Well, why don’t we not talk about our vibes. That way no one can, like, steal a vibe,” Kim hit back.

Neither has publicly commented on the feud rumors, though if there is drama between the twosome, it doesn’t look like they’re making the feud public. Kourtney wasn’t showing many signs of drama with her fans last month as she shared a sweet photo of herself and his sister visiting Disneyland with their kids.