Bryan Singer Disappears From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Production Halted On Long-Awaited Freddie Mercury Biopic

The Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, has hit another roadblock. Production on the long-awaited film about the life of the Queen frontman has been temporarily halted as director Bryan Singer has become “unexpectedly unavailable.” Singer has not shown up for production on the movie since before Thanksgiving, according to Deadline.

While Singer is known for his unreliability on movies sets, a statement from his reps reveals that he is dealing with a personal health issue.

“This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.”

In addition, the studio behind Singer’s film issued a statement: “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.”

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter Singer failed to return to set after the Thanksgiving holiday break, and that there have been rumors about potentially replacing him. An insider told Deadline that the Freddie Mercury film is about two weeks away from completing principal photography. Rami Malek stars as the legendary Queen frontman in the movie that had been filming in London.

Production Halts on Bryan Singer’s Queen Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ https://t.co/yNMmDNWOvQ — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2017

Bryan Singer has a long list of unexplained disappearances from movies that he has worked on. Deadline reported that the Freddie Mercury film already took breaks more than once due to Singer going AWOL from the London shoot. Singer previously vanished during the shooting of X-Men: Apocalypse and during Superman Returns, according to THR. Bryan Singer has also been known to be troubled when he is on set. According to THR, executives who have worked on his movies have said Singer is sometimes erratic.

While Bryan Singer’s most recent no-show is reportedly due to a health issue, the director’s absence comes amid rampant sex scandals in Hollywood. Singer’s name has been trending in the aftermath of the fall of disgraced movie moguls Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner and actor Kevin Spacey. Several years ago, Bryan Singer was named in a civil lawsuit filed by actor Michael Egan III. Egan alleged that Singer forced him into sex parties when he was underage—and these were not the first allegations about Bryan Singer. Singer, whose first big film was the 1995 Kevin Spacey movie, The Usual Suspects, vehemently denied the allegations against him. Egan later withdrew his claims against the famed director, but some social media users have been waiting for Singer’s name to be next on the lots of fallen Hollywood bigwigs.

There is no word on when Bryan Singer’s Freddie Mercury biopic will resume production.