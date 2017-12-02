WWE Rumors: Major Update On Brock Lesnar’s Opponent At ‘Royal Rumble,’ Is A Triple Threat Match On The Cards?

Brock Lesnar has been unstoppable ever since he captured the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg at the WrestleMania 33. He has defeated top superstars such as Braun Strawman, Samoa Joe, and Bray Wyatt to defend his title. However, with the Royal Rumble 2018 and WrestleMania 34 just a few months away, there are widespread speculations pertaining to Brock Lesnar’s opponent.

Irrespective of who faces Lesnar at the Rumble, the Beast Incarnate is most likely to emerge victorious and retain the title. Plans for Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 at present seems to be a match with Roman Reigns, which could be “passing of the torch” moment. Certain reports do suggest that this plan might change considering the fact that the viewers still favor Brock Lesnar. Brock losing to Reigns could yield poorly for the latter as WWE wants to push him as a face.

As far as Brock Lesnar’s opponent at Royal Rumble is concerned, there have been widespread reports hinting that Finn Balor could face the Beast Incarnate. However, new reports suggest that Finn Balor might not be facing Brock Lesnar after all, as reported by Wrestling Inc. It is believed that Vince McMahon does not want Balor to face the Beast Incarnate leading to the change in the plans.

Finn Balor recently tweeted a meme that mocked him for losing his shot at the Universal Championship. This certainly does not mean that he is out of the race, rather Balor acknowledging the speculations could be a method to spring a surprise once Lesnar returns on December 18. Notably, Balor never lost his Universal Championship, but had to relinquish it due to his injury.

Some reports had earlier suggested that Seth Rollins might also be in the race for Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2018. However, it is possible that instead of only Rollins facing the Beast Incarnate, it could be a triple threat match with Dean Ambrose as the third opponent.

Notably, a triple threat match for WWE Heavyweight Title at Royal Rumble 2015 involving Lesnar, Cena, and Rollins was one of the best at the event. WWE officials could plan to repeat the same format by using Ambrose as the third wrestler. Such a match could allow a lot of creative freedom and even an opportunity to convert it into a brawl.

This match gives the perfect storyline for setting-up a match between Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Roman Reigns will have even more significant motivation to defeat Lesnar and avenge the defeat of his Shield Brothers. It is also reported that the match involving Lesnar at Royal Rumble would be a non-title match further hinting at the possibility of triple threat match.

[Featured Image by WWE]