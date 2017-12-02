Jeremy And Zach Roloff Enjoys Most Adorable Father-Child Moments Yet

If there’s one thing fans of TLC’s hit reality TV show Little People, Big World agrees on is that twins Zach and Jeremy Roloff are doing a great job as fathers to Jackson and Ember Jean, respectively. This has been evident in the photos and videos the Roloff family have shared so far on social media. Yet none could be as adorable as the two new photos that Jeremy and Tori, Zach’s wife, shared very recently.

Jeremy posted a photo showing himself and baby Ember getting some shuteye. Ember is lying on top of her dad’s chest with a pacifier in her mouth and a blanket covering her body. Jeremy, meanwhile, dozed off while still wearing his glasses. Both Jeremy and Ember are wearing beanies because of the cold weather.

“Dads teaching Ember how to sleep so maybe she’ll get better at it for Mom tonight,” Jeremy said.

Fans of Jeremy and the rest of the Roloff family couldn’t help but gush over the adorable photo. Others gave Jeremy a thumbs up for being a great dad while also suggesting that he and Audrey enjoy every moment with Ember.

“Ohmygosh be still my heart this is too precious,” said one follower.

“Your [sic] a fantastic daddy Jeremy,” said another fan. “She is going to be a daddies [sic] girl for sure. Treasure your time with her it doesn’t last long enough.”

As mentioned, the weather is cold in their part of the world right now and this has given daddy- and mommy-shamers an opportunity to do their thing. While Ember looks warm and cozy in the photo, one follower still managed to throw some shade at the Roloff couple.

Audrey, Ember Jean’s mother, has been criticized for apparently not dressing her daughter properly. It started out with the lack of color for Ember’s outfits. In previous photos, Ember was often seen in earth colors, including her oft-criticized brown tights.

Mommy-shamers eventually targeted Audrey for not putting warmer clothes on Ember despite the cold weather. In fact, Audrey’s post showing a beautiful moment between her and Ember quickly became a point of contention between those who wanted to offer their advice and those who thought Audrey wasn’t doing anything wrong.

The controversial photo shows Audrey all covered up while baby Ember had no hat on, as In Touch Weekly reported. Even the photo of Jeremy and Ember sleeping got a subtle dig on Jeremy and Audrey.

“And now, inside the house, she is wearing [a] hat,” said the follower.

Jeremy isn’t the only one with a precious father-and-child moment. Zach gave baby Jackson a shoulder ride in a couple of beautiful black and white photos posted by Tori on Instagram. Tori captioned the photo with two simple words, “My boys.”

My boys. ???? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

While everyone else commented on how cute Zach and Jackson are, especially Jackson’s cheeks, one follower pointed out that the father and son stunt was not safe.

“So dangerous,” said a certain sfg6868.