'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Hope Proposes To Rafe (Again), But Guilt Will Consume Him, Causes More Issues

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 4 reveal Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will regret how things spiraled out of control. Finally coming to the realization that she doesn’t want to lose Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), she will propose marriage to him again. However, there is a complication. Rafe slept with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and the guilt will overpower him. Will this affect how he responds to Hope’s marriage proposal?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Galen Gering revealed what happens with the “Rope” relationship. Even though fans thought they were broken up, don’t expect it to stay like that. Hope spent Friday talking to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and next week, will discuss Rafe to Sami.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that Hope tries to talk to her former fiance. After opening up her heart and telling him how she really feels, she will do something unexpected. She will propose marriage, but will he accept? Even though Rafe loves her dearly, he is consumed with guilt over sleeping with Sami. This could create major issues in the future.

Galen Gering didn’t reveal if Rafe accepts Hope’s proposal. However, some fans believe that he does. This is due to a photo being circulated of Hope in a wedding dress. Beside her, Rafe is in a tuxedo with a big smile on his face. However, that doesn’t mean that “Rope” will be without problems.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest there is still the issue of Rafe’s extracurricular activities with Sami. When Hope proposes, he will be conflicted on what to do. Should he be honest and tell her what happened? Or does he stay quiet and hope the secret is never exposed? Chances are he keeps it to himself, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t someone else that knows about the indiscretion.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Doug Horton (Bill Hayes) will give Rafe a stern warning. There is also information that makes fans think Rafe and Sami’s secret might come out. It seems that there is someone in Salem that could know about what happened. However, only time will tell if Hope can forgive the man she loves.

Gang's all here! #DayofDAYS ????: @stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.