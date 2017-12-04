Chemistry Breakthrough: Uranium Could Lead To A Development Of New Drugs, Biodegradable Plastics

Chemists have discovered the new potential uses of a chemical compound known as uranium or with a symbol U and atomic number 92. The discovery could lead to new materials such as biodegradable hard plastics and the development of new drugs.

The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature Communications. The research, which is titled “Evidence for single metal two electron oxidative addition and reductive elimination of uranium,” was led by the scientists from the University of Manchester. The researchers stated that the in oxidative addition and reductive elimination, they could utilize transition metals as a catalyst and use their unique abilities to do these processes reversibly. With these processes, there is less energy loss, which it is essential to facilitate catalysis.

The team also found that uranium could perform reactions that are reservation of the transition metals like rhodium and palladium. Uranium also rests between the various reactivity of lanthanides and the transition metals. Combining these compounds may result in providing new ways of creating materials and chemicals. In addition, with uranium performing this reaction, it could transform how the industry makes bulk chemicals and polymers, according to the University of Manchester.

Steve Liddle, the author of the study and the professor and head of Inorganic Chemistry, said that this discovery will lead to some monumental developments that could change the way humans live. He further said that the this could pave the way for new medicines and also the creation of truly biodegradable hard plastic. Liddle added that it is comparable to the discovery of liquid crystal displays, which happened 20 years before everyone sat up and realized that they could be used in modern computer displays and TVs.

It is known that uranium has many contemporary uses including having nuclear properties. With this, it is associated with nuclear weapons and nuclear power. Uranium has a compound combined with the nuclear chain reaction that could generate heat in nuclear power reactors. With this, it creates material for nuclear weapons.

Other uses of uranium include tinting and shading in early photography. It is also used as the colorant in uranium glass that generates lemon yellow to green colors. The depleted uranium is also utilized in armor plating and kinetic energy penetrators.