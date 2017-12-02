‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Asks Jason To Leave Sam Alone, Oscar DNA Paternity Shocker?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Monday, December 4, state that Andre (Anthony Montgomery) ends up in jail following his shocking Jason reveal. Franco (Roger Howarth) visits Andre in jail, and he is grateful that Andre did not reveal that he has information about the identity of the real Jason Morgan. Franco doesn’t want anyone, including Liz (Rebecca Herbst), to know that he has been keeping information about the identity of Jason Morgan secret. He is concerned to ensure that Liz never finds out that he knew all along which of the twins is the real Jason. He pleads with Andre not to reveal that he had the information before the revelation at the police station.

However, Andre advises him that he needs to reveal what he knows to free himself of guilt. GH spoilers for the week of December 11, from TV Source Magazine, state that Franco struggles with a bad conscience and eventually has a change of heart.

Liz Proposes To Franco

Liz had initially sided with BM Jason but later switched to Patient 6’s side. Liz had a relationship with Patient 6 that produced Jake (Hudson West). Her familiarity with the classic Jason Morgan means that she immediately recognized him when she first saw him and could not deny the truth.

Now that Patient 6 has been declared the real Jason Morgan, Liz would be considering her options for Jake. Drew (Billy Miller) had previously been responsible for him.

GH spoilers for Monday, December 4, hint that Liz announces a course of action in the aftermath of Andre’s revelation, but Robin (Kimberly McCullough) tries to convince her not to follow through with the plan. However, General Hospital spoilers for December 4, from TV Source Magazine, state that Liz defends her intentions, makes a firm decision, and proposes to Franco!

Alexis Reaches Out To Jason

General Hospital spoilers for the week of December 11 state that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) reaches out to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and makes a heartfelt plea to him to stay away from her daughter, Sam (Kelly Monaco). Jason (Steve Burton) might feel that he has the right to claim Sam back after Andre’s revelation. However, Sam has made her choice clear. She plans to stand by her current husband, Drew (formerly Jason).

Alexis tells SB Jason not to intervene in Sam’s relationship with Drew because they already have a stable life, and thus, Jason shouldn’t try to make them break up.

Fortunately, Jason (Steve Burton) agrees to stay away from Sam. Fans will recall that he had previously visited Sam and promised to back off if she wants him to.

Will DNA Test Result Spring An Oscar Paternity Shocker?

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is still all about helping Oscar (Garren Still) find his daddy. Soap Central notes that the two hold a discussion after Josslyn snatched the glass that Drew was drinking from. She is having samples taken from the glass used for a DNA test, presumably to see if Drew’s DNA matches Oscar’s. She promises Oscar that the DNA test results will soon be ready. However, it’s not entirely clear that she submitted a sample of Oscar’s DNA to determine if Drew’s DNA matches Oscar’s, as SheKnows Soaps noted.

Regardless, proof that Oscar’s DNA matches Drew’s could force Kim (Tamara Braun) to make a confession of new shocking facts about Drew’s past and relationship with Kim.

Is Drew Really Oscar’s Father?

GH buzz, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, teases that it could turn out that Drew is not Oscar’s father. Many fans have observed that Kim’s behavior so far suggests she is afraid of the consequences if Oscar learns who his biological father is. Yet, there are no obvious reasons why she should fear revealing that Drew (Billy Miller) is Oscar’s father.

This has led some fans to suggest that Oscar’s father could be another man and that Kim has been keeping the secret, and living in fear that Oscar’s real father could turn up to claim his son.

Some fans also suggested that GH’s timing of Peter August’s (Wes Ramsay) appearance, and his apparent interest in the twin mystery, could mean that he has a connection to the plot.