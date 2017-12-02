Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Throws Shade At Her, Says She’s ‘Letting Go Of A Bad Friend’

Is there bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd? That might be the case as the former assistant to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a cryptic post, seemingly dissing the reality star.

On Wednesday, Shepherd took to Instagram and posted a lengthy message, which many assumed was a dig at the KKW Beauty owner. In the post, Stephanie opened up about “self-care” and “letting go of bad a friend.”

Stephanie reiterated in her cryptic note that taking care of one’s self is not always about the luxurious stuff. She even claimed that “self-care” could be about the simplest things in life, such as “going to bed at 8 p.m.” and “forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards.”

“Self care isn’t always Lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it’s going to bed @ 8PM or letting go of a bad friend. It’s forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards & understanding you are worth it. Self care isn’t always a luxury but a mean[s] for survival.”

Per a Radar Online report, many are convinced that Stephanie was firing shots at Kim in her Instagram post, especially since they recently parted ways professionally. It can be recalled that last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired Shepherd and is currently not on speaking terms.

Apparently, Kim ended her working relationship with Stephanie because of her “lack of knowledge” in a bigger position within her empire. According to reports, Shepherd wanted to transition into a more prominent role in Kardashian’s brand and businesses but doesn’t have the necessary skills to do so.

Aside from that, Us Weekly claimed that Kim and Stephanie’s relationship has been in “a downward spiral” since May. The outlet revealed that there are other incidents that triggered the rift between the two.

One of them was Shepherd’s interview with Refinery29 where she spilled the beans about her job and relationship with the famous family. The interview allegedly “left a bad taste in Kim’s mouth.”

There were also claims that Kim dropped Stephanie because of being “unprofessional.” Apparently, the reality star finds it “weird” that her assistant was very friendly with her family, particularly Kourtney.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim brought up the subject to Kourtney, admitting that she finds it weird that her assistant is calling her sister “wifey” and post photos of them together regularly.

In the same segment, Kourtney also spoke to Kim about Stephanie after she confessed that she felt “unfulfilled with her career.”

So far, Kim Kardashian has yet to react on Stephanie Shepherd’s alleged diss on Instagram.