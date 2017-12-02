Sources familiar with the Matt Lauer and Annette Roque domestic situation are saying that Roque has reached her breaking point and left Matt Lauer and their Hamptons home for her native Holland. Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have been married for 20 years, but many of them have been rocky, as evidenced by her one-time divorce filing in 2006 calling Lauer “cruel and inhumane.” In this latest chapter of the Lauer marriage, a great deal of information has come out about Lauer’s extramarital affairs in the workplace that were deemed not problematic because they were said to be consensual, but it’s unclear how much Annette Roque knew before the information hit the media.

Annette Roque has also been learning about what she could lose as a result of the Matt Lauer termination from Today and NBC. Lauer learned today that he will not get the $30 million golden parachute he thought NBC owed him, and also that Lauer and Roque’s property in New Zealand might be at risk because there is an ethics clause attached when foreigners buy prime property in the country.

Lisa Barrett, Deputy Chief Executive of Policy and Overseas Investment, says that they are aware of Matt Lauer’s firing for sexual harassment and assault.

“The Overseas Investment Office is aware that allegations have been made in relation to Matt Lauer and that he is no longer working for NBC News in the USA. We are discussing this with his representative and are seeking further information.”

Annette Roque and Matt Lauer can be compelled to sell the farm which is worth approximately $9 million.

PageSix broke the news that Annette Roque had walked out on the Lauer home in the Hamptons, but there is no word on whether it is for good or just to escape the media firestorm. Annette Roque and Matt Lauer have three children. The oldest, 16-year-old Jack Lauer, is said to be away at a New York area prep school, while the younger two, Romy and Thijs, live with Annette Roque in the Hamptons during the week while Matt Lauer lived in NYC when he still worked at Today.

A source told the paper that Annette Roque has left the Hamptons for her native Holland where her mother still lives.

“Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the U.S. and gone to her family in her native country.”

Reps for Matt Lauer say they will not comment on the marriage of Lauer and Annette Roque at this time. After Roque filed for divorce in 2006, she withdrew the filing three weeks later with no comment. Now, sources are saying that Roque was offered $5 million to stay in the marriage and keep up an alleged charade.

“Matt needed to stay in the marriage to keep his reputation as America’s nicest dad. He is, in fact, a great, and very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband.”

Matt Lauer’s model wife Annette Roque filed for divorce, accused him of ‘cruel and inhumane’ treatment https://t.co/2GLJ4OXg8x via @crimeonlinenews — gritslady (@gritslady) November 30, 2017

Annette Roque was last seen in the Hamptons on Wednesday when the news hit that Matt Lauer had been fired and that one of his co-workers was accusing him of sexual assault. Hollywood Life said that Annette Roque has chosen not to speak publicly about Matt Lauer or their marriage.

The reaction of most women to Matt Lauer’s alleged behavior was to express sympathy for Annette Roque. Many people on social media were wondering how long it would take for Roque to take the children and leave Lauer.

On Twitter, people expressed concern for Annette Roque.

“Nobody should feel bad for Matt Lauer at all. His co-anchors are ‘heartbroken’ over their ‘dear, dear friend?’ That guy was scum. Ppl should feel bad for his wife, Annette Roque. That woman has probably stuck with him after numerous ‘incidents’ You know this isn’t the FIRST!!”