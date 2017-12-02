Matt Lauer Fails To Get $30M Payout From NBC

Matt Lauer will not be getting paid beyond his last day at The Today Show, nor will he receive any settlement or payout for the remaining of his original contract. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for NBC on Friday, CNN reported.

Matt Lauer, who has been a mainstay at the top-rating morning show for 20 years, was fired on Tuesday after a woman filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. After NBC conducted an internal investigation about the issue, two other accusers have come forward with their own testimonies.

Prior to his sudden termination, Lauer’s contract with NBC was believed to last until mid-2019. His paycheck for hosting Today was reportedly a whopping $20 million per year. As such, he was bound to receive $30 million in total by the end of his contract.

According to a report published by Page Six of the New York Post, Lauer’s legal camp tried to haggle for a payout with regards to the remaining of his lucrative contract.

“They are currently looking at his contract and determining whether the claims against him, which clearly would affect any moral clause in his contract and his ensuing termination, would cut off his contractual rights to be paid through to the end of his contract.”

However, NBC immediately shut down the veteran anchor’s request. Because Matt Lauer was likely fired under a morals clause, the network is not obligated to give him any settlement or severance.

Additionally, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim announced that the network is conducting a thorough review of the whole case. The network executive promised “severe” punishment for all employees who were aware of the matter but chose to stay silent, Fox News reported.

“I can tell you on a personal level that if there is anyone who works here, who still works here, who knew about this and didn’t report it, this is going to be dealt with in the most severe way possible.”

The disturbing claims against Matt Lauer include multiple incidents with female colleagues. Allegedly, he once gave a co-worker a sex toy accompanied by a vulgar note about how he wanted to use it on her. It was also reported that the news anchor had a “secret button” under his desk so he can lock his office door whenever he wanted privacy.

Meanwhile, Matt Lauer willingly accepted his termination and has already admitted to his misconduct. The 59-year-old TV host, whose career in journalism has spanned four decades, issued an apology after his sudden exit from Today. He stated that while some of the things being reported are “untrue and mischaracterized,” he acknowledged that the controversy has made him feel deeply “ashamed.”