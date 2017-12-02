Danielle Stislicki: Police Say Disappearance Of Missing Woman Will Be Solved As New Clues Emerge In Case

A year has passed since Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki vanished without a trace. Police now say new clues have emerged in the case which should help them solve Danielle’s disappearance.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus spoke with reporter Karen Drew, saying authorities have new clues in Danielle’s case. He said they have also made “remarkable progress” in the year since Danielle vanished, according to Click on Detroit.

Nebus would not reveal any of the new information police have gathered because he does not want to “give the perpetrator any advantage of knowing all the things we are gaining.” He also told Drew authorities continue to search for Danielle and in the past several weeks police have been to several different locations “under the radar.”

The chief informed Drew that he and his team of investigators are “confident” they will solve Danielle’s disappearance, according to Click on Detroit.

Recently, Floyd Galloway Jr., a person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki disappearance, pleaded guilty to an unrelated jogger attack. He will spend from 16 to 35 years behind bars for admitting to kidnapping, sexual assaulting, and choking the female jogger.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

Crime Watch Daily revealed that witnesses saw Danielle with Galloway the night she vanished. Authorities also told CWD that DNA from Danielle’s case and that of the female jogger was a match. Galloway’s house has been searched several times and a mattress and some floorboards were removed from the home.

No one, including Galloway, has been charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.