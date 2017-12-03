Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially separated in September 2016, but up until now, they are not yet divorced. There are multiple alleged reports suggesting that Angelina Jolie is regretting to end her marriage with Brad Pitt and that’s why she is delaying the divorce proceedings from her end. That being said, both Brad and Angelina are living in separate houses. On one hand, Angelina Jolie has her six children and close friends to help her move on from this difficult time, but there are reports that Brad’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston, is doing her best to support him.

Brad Pitt was still married to Friends TV star Jennifer Aniston when he started filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie. Many onlookers allegedly claimed that Brad and Angelina reportedly had a thing going when they were filming the action-thriller film. Soon after the alleged reports broke out, Brad and Jennifer announced their separation, and Brad started dating Angelina.

Brad and Angelina’s relationship lasted more than a decade. With two feature films as the onscreen couple, six children, and multiple philanthropic works, Pitt and Jolie proved that they were one of the strongest couples in the entire entertainment industry. However, things between them took a detour when multiple news outlets talked about massive fights between the couple. The fights resulted in their separation.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The new reports allegedly suggest that after shifting to a new place, Brad has tried very hard to resume his friendship with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The reports further claim that she is also navigating Brad to live a much healthier life.

According to alleged reports, after Brad made a tearful apology to Jennifer, she forgave him for humiliating her and leaving her for Angelina. Now, the actress has become a counselor to her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

An unnamed source revealed to Celebrity Insider that even after living a decade apart from each other, the conversations between Brad and Jennifer have helped him in moving on in his personal life.

“Brad’s conversations with Jen have helped him negotiate his new life as he is getting divorced. He feels a deep connection with her. They have had their fair share of marital problems, they spend more time apart than together, with him preferring NYC and her LA.”

The report further addressed that with Brad reuniting with Jennifer, Angelina is wondering whether she did the right thing or not.

“Angelina has regrets about splitting from Brad and about the end of their marriage,” claims another alleged source.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

As of this writing, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston’s representatives have not commented on the recent claims.