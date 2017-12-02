Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her tough childhood and how its making impact on her life to this day. The 25-year-old mom’s confession came out during the WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp where the casts of the reality show spoke about intimate details of their struggles in the past.

Contrary to what fans already know, Kailyn Lowry’s revelation is shocking in a way that it talks about the elusive details of her relationship with her biological mother. She went on to discuss the darkest hours of her life – her childhood – where she is forced to live with a drunk person.

The Teen Mom 2 cast is talking about her mom who suffers from severe alcoholism. Although she did not mean to antagonize her mother, her statements indirectly blamed her for the wrong choices she had in her younger years (16 & Pregnant) where memories from that phase of her life still linger in the present.

“I was like maybe six when the cops came for my mom. They just took her away and I don’t understand why. I don’t know why she is being taken by them,” she broke into tears.

The counselor asked if she had the chance to get an answer. To which she responded, “Well, yeah. Now, I know. Addiction can do horrible things to people.”

The questioning continued, “How does it affect you as a mom?” She said that incident gave her a goal and that is to become a better parent, saying, “I want to be everything she was never to me.”

When it’s her time to ask the relevance of their actions and what her mom’s addiction has to do with her now, the counselor explained, “She’s a blueprint. Today, hopefully, we can make you more and more aware of it. And get you to a better place from that.”

In the post commentary, Kailyn Lowry explained that she doesn’t want to talk about her mom but admitted her childhood experience influenced her a lot, reiterating, “I definitely think her not being there influenced me to have a child young.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, in the past episodes of Teen Mom 2 online, Kail appeared to be less aggressive at confrontations, but she hasn’t shied away from discussing the arguments either.

The report added that one time during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Lowry shared that her mom would get drunk and drive with her and do stuff, but wouldn’t do it because she wanted to hurt her, adding, “She did it because she’s sick.”

“But it’s my mom,” she added. “No matter how many times I say I’m not going to talk to her, I will always go back and give her a chance.