Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Is Dropping But He’s Unlikely To Be Impeached, Poll Says

Over the month of November, U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached record lows. By the end of the month, Americans who approve of his job are at 34 percent while those who disapprove are at 60 percent.

The data are based on Gallup’s latest poll of 1,500 American adults, with a plus or minus 3 percentage points margin of error. Over the last week of November, YouGov’s poll showed that 39 percent of national adults approve of President Trump’s performance while 53 percent disapprove. Meanwhile, data from The Rasmussen Reports showed that at the beginning of December, 44 percent of 1,500 likely voters approve of Trump while 55 percent disapprove. Of the polls tracking Americans’ approval rating of Donald Trump, the highest he got in November was 46 percent and the lowest was 34 percent.

While Trump’s approval rating is declining, the odds that he is going to be impeached is lower than the chance that he would be able to reach the end of his term at the White House. To be able to impeach Mr. Trump, it needs a majority in the House of Representatives to go to trial, plus a two-thirds majority in the Senate. The conservatives’ approval rating of Trump could not get any lower given the extremity of U.S. politics. His approval rating among registered voters have also been quite steady in the past months at around 40 percent. And as it stands, the Republicans, which currently have control of both the House and the Senate, are still backing Trump no matter what he does and how controversial he becomes. It would take the whole party to abandon their president for impeachment to push through, per The Punch.

Coral’s latest impeachment odds showed a 40 percent chance that Donald Trump would be impeached. However, there is a 60 percent chance that he would reach the end of his term as U.S. president in 2020.

George Frey / Getty Images

Ratings aside, the alleged collusion activities with Russia could potentially see Donald Trump out of office. Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to one charge of lying to the FBI. He now said that he is in full cooperation with independent counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is ready to testify that Trump directed him to make contacts with Russian authorities during the U.S. presidential election in 2016, according to ABC‘s Brian Ross, per The Slate.