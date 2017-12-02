Meghan Markle Nails First Royal Appearance With Prince Harry

Days after they announced their royal engagement, Meghan Markle braved Nottingham in her first royal appearance with Prince Harry. The people of Nottingham seem to have taken a liking to the former Suits actress.

According to People, the newest royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, visited the Nottingham Contemporary which was celebrating World AIDS Day. The event was supported by Terrence Higgins Trust, which the red-headed prince has worked with in the past.

Crowds of people came to greet the newly engaged couple as they made their way to the entrance of the museum.

The California-born actress introduced herself to every person she met. The couple received a lot of congratulations. In particular, Meghan Markle was given flowers by several people, which she graciously accepted, stated Vanity Fair.

The Guardian reported that Ms. Markle showed no signs of anxiety throughout the entire event. She passed through the crowd with ease and confidence. Meghan Markle even dared to separate from Harry to greet people on the other side of the crowd.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be left a positive impression with most of the people she talked to in the crowd. One peer mentor for Positively UK, Chris O’Hanlon, spoke with the couple about his experiences with HIV and shared his opinion of Meghan Markle. Hanging told People that the royal-to-be was empathetic toward his plight and was very attentive during their conversation.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive in Nottingham for their first official visit together since announcing their engagement. pic.twitter.com/iXXrJEumxk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

As this event was the first official appearance the couple made since the engagement, a lot of people in the crowd took the time to observe how the pair interacted with each other. The crowd could only make good comments about the couple.

The royal pair were described as very comfortable with each other. Based on several comments made by people in the crowd, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a certain dynamic that is quite refreshing to see.

Sandra Spence, a Terrence Higgins Trust manager, described the couple, saying,”They fed off each other, which is unusual in a couple but nice to see. It was refreshing to see two people who actually gelled, as opposed to two people who needed to be together.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is set for Spring 2018. As per People, the wedding will be at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May.