UN Plans ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Plastic Pollution Of The Oceans

The leaders of the nations at the UN environment summit may agree on a “zero tolerance” plan for plastic pollution of the oceans. This urges the governments to sign a legal treaty banning plastic waste from entering the oceans.

Plastic pollution of the oceans could be one of the major problems of the environment, in which plastics are becoming a global and large-scale threat, according to experts. Currently, ships are prohibited from throwing plastic overboard. However, there is no international law preventing plastics entering the ocean from land, according to BBC.

The delegates in Nairobi are preparing a meeting of the UN’s environment ministers to discuss how to combat the plastic pollution crisis next week. Leaders from the government, industry, science, and civil society will not only tackle plastic pollution but also other global pollution that affects the whole planet. They will meet in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Dec.4.

They will discuss and explore how growing societies are polluting the air, water, and soil with chemicals. These will also include the waste that threatens human health and the Earth’s natural systems. The leaders are expected to establish a strong joint declaration on fighting global pollution, according to UN Environment.

Meanwhile, there are some actions in curbing plastic pollution. The UN committed to a substantial reduction of plastic waste by 2025. There is also a resolution led by Norway aiming for zero plastic waste. The nation also wants to clean up plastic from the beaches.

Likewise, the environmentalists are searching for information on how much plastic is flowing into the sea. This could lead to efficient equipment or a process to eliminate plastic waste in the oceans. Experts said that cleaning up beach plastic is significant as the abrasion breaks down huge plastics into very harmful microplastics that sea creatures could eat and poison them.

Some nations show support for the upcoming resolution. These include big polluters such as India and Indonesia. Meanwhile, China, which is the world’s biggest plastic polluter, is said to be aware of being bound by global rules.

Eirik Lindebjerg from WWF is positive about the Nairobi meeting. He said that plastic flows are huge and damaging. He further said that people absolutely have to stop allowing plastics to enter the ocean. He added that this meeting looks like it could prove a very significant start.