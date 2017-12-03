‘Iron Man 4’: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Hints Robert Downey, Jr.’s Fourth Marvel Film Might Happen Soon

Iron Man 4 has definitely maintained its mystery. As if the lack of updates is not enough, Robert Downey, Jr. has been confusing fans with his interviews. One minute the Hollywood superstar confirms that the fourth installment of his solo Marvel film is totally happening, the next minute he’s giving fans the reason to doubt that it will ever happen. However, the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer seemingly hints that there’s a possibility of it happening soon.

The 52-year-old actor has previously revealed in an interview that he is ready to move on from his popular Marvel character. There is definitely no better actor to portray Tony Stark/Iron Man, so Robert Downey, Jr.’s statement obviously started concerns.

This is definitely not the first time that Robert Downey, Jr. wanted out from the blockbuster Marvel films. The actor has shared that the only reason why he kept doing his iconic role was because of the fans. If he had it his way, he would rather hang up his suit before it gets “embarrassing.”

But now that he is officially reprising his popular character in Avengers: Infinity War, it seems to contradict his earlier statement. On top of that, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer revealed that Tony Stark’s journey is certainly far from over.

It’s no secret that Iron Man has been a major backbone of the Avengers, but he also has his own personal battles. The Avengers: Infinity War trailer shows a much more serious side of Robert Downey, Jr.’s character that made the viewers think that he could be dealing with something bigger.

Earlier trailers of the Avengers films have always added the funny side of Tony Stark, but this one has intriguingly omitted that out. Is he dealing with something much serious that can only be explained in a totally different movie, like Iron Man 4?

While this could mean that Robert Downey, Jr.’s fourth solo Marvel film might finally be in the works despite zero updates, the idea remains a speculation for now.

There have been so many whispers regarding Iron Man 4, but one that has never been confirmed is the film’s official release date. Marvel Studios has previously shared their Phase 3 movie lineup and Iron Man 4 was nowhere to be found.

In the meantime, fans can watch Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits the theaters on May 4, 2018.