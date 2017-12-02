Speculations about Mark Harmon leaving the popular CBS series after NCIS Season 15 continue to make rounds online. Reports suggest that the veteran actor could possibly depart from the show because of his supposed failing health. Many fans got concerned about the 66-year old actor after he was spotted with a thinner frame earlier this year.

Radar Online reported that Mark Harmon has appeared scrawny lately. An unnamed source close to the NCIS Season 15 actor revealed the reason behind the veteran star’s massive weight loss. The tipster said that the husband of Pam Dawber is not sick, contrary to the claims that he could be suffering from a serious disease.

“He isn’t sick. About a year ago, he had surgery on his knee. It was an old football injury.”

The same insider added that the intense recovery of Mark Harmon pushed him to lose weight extremely.

“Because of his tough rehabilitation, he has lost weight. But he’s doing great,” the source went on. Reports have it that the NCIS Season 15 actor has lost 20 pounds since his surgery.

Fans believe that the claims have also explained why the Burbank-born star has been allegedly inactive lately. Rumors suggest that Mark Harmon spends so much time indoors when he is not working. This, according to reports, is somewhat unusual for the NCIS Season 15 actor who used to have an active lifestyle.

“He seems to have a lot less energy. When he isn’t working, he spends much of the time holed up inside his house. It’s very unusual for him. He’s always been so active and athletic.”

For starters, Mark Harmon was part of the UCLA Bruins football team in 1972 and 1973. The NCIS Season 15 actor nabbed the National Football Foundation Award for All-Round Excellence in his senior year. He graduated from UCLA in 1974 with honors.

Meanwhile, Closer Weekly previously debunked the claims saying that Mark Harmon is leaving the show. The news outlet said there is not enough reason for him to quit the show yet, especially with the arrival of Maria Bello’s character, Jack Sloane. However, the publication did not close the possibility of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs having a new role in NCIS Season 15.

Harrison Ford follows NCIS Mark Harmon in car crash saves. ????????????https://t.co/lx26IP3So6https://t.co/2rxiaAsDeM — John Tharp (@JohnPTharp) November 20, 2017

Reports claimed that the Mark Harmon’s character might get a promotion that could take him out of fieldwork. Most fans can recall that agent Gibbs was traumatized after some local rebels put him behind bars together with Tim McGee (Sean Murray) in the Paraguayan jungle. It was also teased that there would be a lot of changes in Mark’s character in the CBS show’s 15th installment.

How NCIS Is Dealing With Pauley Perrette's Exit, According To Mark Harmon https://t.co/76BRA07XXK — garland barbee (@garlandbarbee) November 9, 2017

While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that Mark Harmon has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, avid followers of the veteran American television and film actor should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates.