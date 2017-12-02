Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate Together At Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday, Prove Marriage Is Okay

Despite past reports of a troubled marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be doing just fine.

In fact, the celebrity couple took plenty of photos together at Chrissy Teigen’s star-studded birthday party Thursday night.

Teigen celebrated turning 32 with a retro Pan Am-themed bash, which Kardashian seem to enjoy sharing clips of for her many social media followers. Among the attendees were celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Chrissy’s mother, and Kris Jenner.

While Kim took several videos of Jen and Kris singing along with John Legend, she also posed for a few photos with Kanye.

Kanye usually does not make appearances on Kim’s Snapchat, however, the rapper could be seen posing for photos and going along with videos posted by his wife during the party.

West may not have smiled for the Snapchat photos, but he also did not object to posing with Kardashian for social media. Kanye even posed for a photo while smoking a fake cigarette as Kim indulged in the retro treat herself.

Overall, the couple seemed to be having a good evening as they sat across from John and Chrissy.

People magazine reported on the event as they included photos from Kim and Kanye’s date night. The pair seemed to be wrapped up in one other throughout the party, despite there being plenty of distractions.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“While Teigen really pulled out all the stops for her glamorous bash, which included 1960s magazine covers of stars of the time such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, the Wests seemed wrapped up in each other for most of the night.”

People states West was clearly “smitten” with Kardashian as he smiled at her during the night and they talked amongst themselves.

Kim and Kanye’s night out together comes after numerous reports claimed their marriage was in jeopardy.

Earlier this year, People stated the couple was fighting for their marriage after West suffered a public breakdown. Next came the reports of Kim being unhappy with Kanye’s recent weight gain, according to Life & Style.

It seems Kim and Kanye have worked their way through any issues their marriage may have faced as they once again make public appearances and prepare to expand their family.

The Wests are currently expecting their third child together, a baby said to be due in January via surrogate.

Fans can view photos and videos from Kim and Kanye’s evening on Instagram.