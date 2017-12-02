Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Possible Reason Why She Ditched Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky fell in love on the set of mother! but that movie may also be one of the reasons why the 27-year-old actress ditched the 48-year-old director. The couple of one year broke up just two months after their film was released.

During an interview with Adam Sandler for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” Jennifer was asked by the comedian if she ever reads any of the reviews about her performances. The blonde beauty admitted that she only tries to read good reviews, but later on explained that she doesn’t normally do that and instead focus more on promoting the film since the rest is out of her hands.

However, things changed when Lawrence started dating Aronofsky because they were on the tour together. The Academy Award winner told Adam that the movie is the last thing she wanted to talk about after going back to the hotel, but her ex-boyfriend insisted on talking about their film.

“I get it; it’s his baby. He wrote it; he conceived it; he directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second,'” she confessed.

Jennifer also revealed that Darren would start reading her reviews, but she told him that she won’t do it because it’s not healthy and that she would start getting defensive if she does it. The Passengers star claimed that she doesn’t want to sound that she is defending their movie and has accepted the fact that people hate it because they really hate it.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Some people believed from the start that Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky would eventually break up because of the huge age difference. An insider told People that they were never destined for marriage, although they had fun, shared beliefs, and enjoyed what they could learn from each other.

“Jen has yet to figure out her life and how it will evolve. He has responsibilities in life that she has yet to experience.”

Lawrence and Aronofsky were reportedly infatuated with each other – she liked him for his brilliance and education, while he was attracted to her personality and talent. A source claims that they have respect for each other, but things were not on the same level.

Before her split from Darren Aronofsky came out, Jennifer Lawrence already hinted that she wanted take a break. During a guest appearance on the Today show, she told Savannah Guthrie that she is planning to take some time off from acting and has nothing planned for two years.

Jennifer admitted before that she doesn’t like taking time off, but now she thinks that her outlook back then was ridiculous. She probably had a change of heart after dating Darren and trying to be a supportive partner to a director.