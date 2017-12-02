Chris Pratt Officially Files For Divorce From Anna Faris, Wants ‘Very Clean’ And ‘Simple’ Separation

Looks like Chris Pratt is finally ready to legally end his marriage with Anna Faris, as he reportedly filed documents for their divorce. The former couple separated a few months ago, but never really took it to court, until now.

On Friday, the 38-year-old actor filed legal documents to begin the process of his divorce from Faris, TMZ reported. Apparently, Pratt cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their eight-year marriage.

Although the Passengers actor was the one who first filed for divorce, he reportedly coordinated with his now-former wife before doing so. According to the webloid, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris “carefully orchestrated” the move.

In fact, the Scary Movie actress immediately filed her response to the divorce at the same time. In addition, both documents are reportedly mirror images of each other, leading to speculation that the two have discussed the matter beforehand.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, it was noted that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack. Apparently, the two are keen on co-parenting their child peacefully.

It was also declared that the former couple reserve the right to get spousal support. However, the outlet alleged that it’s unlikely that either of them will ask for it.

Chris Pratt filed for divorce from Anna Faris on Friday. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

There were also claims that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are already working on their prenup agreement, adding that they are looking into a “very simple separation of assets.”

Overall, the former couple is reportedly looking forward to a “very clean” divorce and is keen on not being involved in a messy Hollywood breakup.

Chris Pratt is represented by attorney Lauren Petkin, while Anna Faris has Laura Wasser and Samantha Klein.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are eager to co-parent their son Jack peacefully. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

In August, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on social media that they are pulling the plug on their marriage. Despite the split, the former couple remains amicable and has nothing but good words to say about each other.

Pratt and Faris met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight where they instantly clicked. They tied the knot in 2009.

Currently, Anna Faris is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. She also recently released her first memoir, Unqualified.

Chris Pratt, on the other hand, is reportedly not seeing anyone at the moment. The actor is busy with his upcoming movie, Avengers: Infinity War, as well as other work commitments.