NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan To Bucks? Clippers Asking For Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, And John Henson

Rumors and speculations are swirling around the Los Angeles Clippers, who are reportedly actively shopping All-Star center DeAndre Jordan. According to the latest report, four NBA teams “have shown the most interest” in acquiring Jordan, including the Milwaukee Bucks. Will Jordan join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee?

The Bucks are in a win-now mode and are ready to challenge any team for Eastern Conference supremacy. They successfully upgraded their backcourt with the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns. To strengthen their chance of beating teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, the Bucks should continue improving their roster.

DeAndre Jordan is one of the NBA superstars who’s currently available on the trade market. According to Racine Journal Times‘ Gery Woelfel, the Bucks are making “concerted push” to acquire Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will undeniably be a solid addition to Milwaukee, giving them an incredible rebounder and quality rim protector. However, the Clippers’ asking price won’t be cheap, as they are reportedly asking three of the Bucks’ core players.

“Sources said Clipper officials have targeted three Bucks in any deal for Jordan. One is John Henson, who is currently the team’s starting center, while the others are reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, who lost his starting spot when Bledsoe came aboard, and standout swingman Khris Middleton. The Clippers, I’ve been told, are adamant in acquiring at least two of the aforementioned Bucks and may even demand all three of them.”

Based on their asking price, it’s crystal clear that the Clippers are planning to rebuild the team. Malcolm Brogdon, who won last season’s Rookie of the Year award, has been impressive and shown his potential to become an All-Star point guard in the league. After losing Chris Paul, the Clippers faced a huge dilemma in their backcourt. To makes things more complicated, Patrick Beverley will be out for the remainder of the 2017-18 NBA season after suffering an injury. The potential acquisition of Brogdon will solve their problem while giving them a player who could be the next face of the franchise.

Blake Griffin’s recent injury may have pushed the Clippers to explore trades involving DeAndre Jordan. Without Griffin, they have a lesser chance of dominating the Western Conference this season. However, their demands might be too much for the Bucks to give up. Per Sportrac, Jordan has a 2018 player option in which he could use to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Before making a deal with the Clippers, the Bucks must know if the All-Star center is willing to stay long-term in Milwaukee.

Aside from the Bucks, three other teams are interested in trading for DeAndre Jordan. These include the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cleveland Plain Dealer recently reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are willing to send a trade package centered on Tristan Thompson to Los Angeles for Jordan.