Bravo Series ‘Stripped’ Removes Everything From Participants In This Unique Social Experiment

For some people, having a lot of “stuff” around makes them feel secure and that all is right with the world. Stripped removes all participants’ possessions, including clothing, technology, furniture, hygiene products, and more. During the eight-episode series, people from all walks of life will experience what it is like to be without their personal belongings.

According to Reality TV World, for 21 days the participants will be expected to go about their daily activities including going to work, taking care of their families, and keeping up with their social circles. They will need to quickly get creative, and it will be interesting to see how they are able to handle life without many of the items that are often taken for granted, such as being able to brush their teeth with a toothbrush, or to brew a cup of coffee before work.

Although they will be allowed to take back one item every day, they need to pick carefully. They will learn to prioritize and take into consideration what is most important and essential to them. Since the participants begin with literally nothing, there will undoubtedly be several circumstances that are uncomfortable and difficult to deal with, especially when they start out with no clothing. Only toilet paper, food, and water will be provided. Participants must also find a way to travel to a mobile storage container that is located a half-mile away so they can pick the daily item they’d like to keep.

We are so excited for LA based celebrity stylist @alilevinedesign! Be on the lookout for her on the Bravo TV show, Stripped! pic.twitter.com/k52lepfyPE — KAHINI FASHION (@kahinifashion) November 14, 2017

The premiere episode features Ali and Justin Levine, who have approximately 10,000 items in their home. They hope that this experiment will help them to reassess what is really important to them, but it definitely won’t be an easy task. Ali is a fashion stylist with a love of designer items, and Justin is an accountant who wants to expand their family. Justin tends to be more frugal, and at times, the couple clashes over what they want. With everything gone, this will be their chance to set some new priorities on what really matters the most, and to focus on each other.

TV Insider shared that since this is not a competition and no prizes are awarded. Perhaps the participants will gain much more in regards to changing lifestyles and healthier relationships with not just their items, but with the people around them as well. Stripped premieres on Tuesday, December 5, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.