Cop Taunts His Shooter In Court With K-Y Jelly Lubricant — ‘You Are Going To Need A Lot Of This’ In Prison

Victim statements in court don’t usually come with taunting props, but a cop who faced his would-be killer brought along something to remind the guy what he will face while in prison. He taunted the shooter with the lubricant K-Y Jelly. This undercover police officer who was critically wounded during a traffic stop on his way to taking his son to school is lucky to be alive today.

Kevin Rojas pulled a gun and shot this officer numerous times and one of those shots hit him in the face. The officer, who is not identified because of his undercover status, pulled his gun and shot at Rojas, but didn’t hit him. The officer’s son was not hurt in the incident.

Rojas was eventually shot by the police who chased him after fleeing the scene and stealing a truck. He went back to his neighborhood where he crashed the truck into his neighbor’s house and then barricaded himself in his home. Rojas was shot in the torso, hand, and leg by police when they saw him through a glass sliding door of the home.

Rojas, 21, was 19 at the time of the incident, which occurred almost two years ago. He appeared in court for his sentencing this week.

The victim of this horrendous crime was the police officer, so during the sentencing of Rojas the officer got up to make his victim’s statement. He did so while holding the tube of K-Y Jelly, saying to Rojas, “You are going to need a lot of this.” Rojas was on his way to life in prison.

Rojas was convicted back in October. He was found guilty of “numerous felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, grand theft auto, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer,” according to Fox News.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for his crimes. The officer started his victim’s statement by calling Roja a “coward.”

“I will take those bullets instead of a fellow officer and an innocent bystander,” the officer said, reports the Florida Times-Union. “When I brought the fight back to you, you ran like a coward.”

After he gave his speech, he displayed the K-Y Jelly to Rojas and taunted him about needing this lubricant product while he is in prison. After the court, the officer was questioned by the judge for about 30 minutes.

The judge wanted some answers about this officer’s lubricant stunt in court. According to the Times-Union, the officer would only say “no comment” when questioned by the judge. The officer’s supervisors were made aware of the court incident and they plan to take this up with him.